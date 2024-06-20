Wales ‘excited’ by potential of former rugby league star Regan Grace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales ‘excited’ by potential of former rugby league star Regan Grace

By Press Association
Regan Grace is in contention for Wales’ tour of Australia (Nick Potts/PA)
Regan Grace has been described as an “X-factor” player following his shock call-up to Wales’ summer training squad.

Former rugby league star Grace, who has only played two senior games of union, could now travel to Australia for a tour highlighted by Tests against the Wallabies on July 6 and 13.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will finalise his travelling group after Saturday’s Twickenham clash against South Africa.

He is expected to cut the current training squad by five or six players, but Grace might find himself firmly in contention after Ospreys wing Keelan Giles was released because of a groin injury.

Grace, who signed a contract with Bath in April, would not have been eligible for the Springboks encounter as it falls outside World Rugby’s summer Test window and Wales’ England-based players cannot be considered for selection.

The 27-year-old scored 89 tries for St Helens during a league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams.

“We have lost a few in the back three and he has got speed. He has got that X-factor,” Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said.

“It is great to get him in the environment and get to know him a bit better.

“You can’t buy what he has got and we are excited to have him here. He has got gas and he can make things happen.”

Grace ruptured his Achilles tendon in August 2022 ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92, but he did not feature for them after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

The 27-year-old linked up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation and he played in friendlies earlier this year against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

Regan Grace was a prolific try-scorer in rugby league
Wales’ management are excited by what Regan Grace could offer in rugby union (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bath then announced a contract for the Port Talbot-born wing until the end of next season, with an option for another year.

Speaking in April, Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “Regan has impressed both on and off the pitch over the last few months.

“He has a clear point of difference in his play and that will be very valuable for our team. It’s great to have Regan on board.”

Wales’ difficult build-up to facing the world champions has continued with prop Henry Thomas being ruled out.

Scarlets forward Thomas had been due to start, but he is now sidelined because of a foot injury, with Keiron Assiratti summoned instead of him and Harri O’Connor joining the replacements.

Humphreys added: “It is an innocuous injury from scrummaging on Tuesday.

“He went to see a specialist last night. It looks pretty positive and we are going to treat that pretty aggressively.”

Wales have lost their last six Tests and they are without numerous front-line players, including a sizeable England-based contingent that contains the likes of Nick Tompkins, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell.

Injury absentees include Thomas, Giles, Jac Morgan, Taulupe Faletau, Tomos Williams and Adam Beard, with Josh Adams, Ryan Elias and Will Rowlands all being rested.

Asked about the size of Wales’ challenge, Humphreys said: “It’s huge. If you are in the Welsh pack, it is unbelievably exciting.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for players who have been on the fringes. If you can stand out in this game you have got a big future.

“The preparation has been intense. There is not a person in this environment who doesn’t want to win.”