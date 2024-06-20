Shaun Williamson believes ‘Sweet Caroline’ is football’s ultimate anthem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Williamson believes ‘Sweet Caroline’ is football’s ultimate anthem

By Press Association
Williamson surprised fans with a performance at BOXPARK Wembley before England’s clash with Denmark (John Nguyen/PA)
Williamson surprised fans with a performance at BOXPARK Wembley before England's clash with Denmark (John Nguyen/PA)

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson has backed ‘Sweet Caroline’ as football’s ultimate anthem after surprising fans at Boxpark Wembley with a rendition ahead of England’s clash with Denmark.

Williamson, to many still better known as Barry Evans from the BBC soap, has found a new calling as the emcee of ‘Barrioke’, a karaoke event that has seen him entertain huge crowds on an enormously popular – and seemingly indefinite – tour around the UK.

The 58-year-old’s new gig has made him an expert in how the masses relate to music and stands by the Neil Diamond’s hit song – ranked England’s favourite football tune in a recent survey – while he feels Phil Foden would make the best soap star out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Aitch and Shaun Williamson perform Sweet Caroline on the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar stage at BOXPARK Wembley
Aitch and Shaun Williamson perform Sweet Caroline on the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar stage at BOXPARK Wembley (John Nguyen/PA)

Williamson told the PA news agency: “There’s been some belters, any Liverpool fan will tell you it’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and every particular team has their own anthem, but to me it’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

“It’s just a beautiful song. I don’t think you can beat it. It’s simple. Like most great songs, there’s a simplicity to them. There’s some notable rivals, like ‘Three Lions’ or ‘Vindaloo’ by Fat Les, but I think ‘Sweet Caroline’ takes it.”

England supporters agree. In a poll carried out by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar about fans’ favourite anthems, ‘Sweet Caroline’ took 31 per cent of the vote followed by ‘We Are the Champions’ (29 per cent), ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ (25 per cent) and ‘Three Lions’ (23 per cent), with ‘Vindaloo’ (15 per cent) rounding out the top five.

Asked to envision a Eurovision of football songs, Williamson thinks a combination of Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and frequent collaborator Rag’n’Bone Man could write a winning hit for a UK entry.

Calvin Harris, left, and Rag'n'Bone Man performing on stage
Williamson believes Calvin Harris, left, and Rag'n'Bone Man could create a hit football anthem (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “Calvin Harris just keeps writing these anthems. I don’t know where the man gets it from. He’s in his own field, he’s a genius.”

It has been more than 20 years since EastEnders’ Barry met an untimely demise when he was pushed off a cliff by his wife, Janine Butcher, and Williamson admits there was a point where he “tried his level best to shake [Barry] off, but Barry has come in again in the form of Barrioke, and it’s this wonderful Indian summer to the autumn of my career”.

Williamson thinks Phil Foden is best placed to provide the drama and water-cooler dialogue necessary to make a successful soap star.

The Extras star, who played a satirical version of himself on hit comedy, also feels captain Harry Kane “gets the double standard of you’re appearing on the show, but they’re taking the mickey out of you big time” to serve him well in a cameo appearance if Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant ever revive the show.

Aitch and Shaun Williamson Coca-Cola Zero Sugar stage at BOXPARK
The former EastEnders actor, right, has found a new calling as the emcee of ‘Barrioke’ (John Nguyen/PA)

Williamson is confident England have what it takes to at least reach the semi-finals this year, and agreed that whatever twists, turns and cliff-hangers there are to come, watching Southgate’s men can sometimes feel a bit like tuning into the soap on which he once so famously appeared.

“It can be uplifting, it can have its funny moments, but if you’re an England fan it can be downright depressing, just like EastEnders,” he said.

“Whereas in EastEnders if they’re struggling for a really good storyline they have a murder.

“England just have penalties.”