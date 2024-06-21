Football rumours: Fulham reignite interest in signing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

What the papers say

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham have revived their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Everton are confident of keeping hold of centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, writes i Sport.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite had a fine season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United are gearing up to trigger the £33.8million release clause in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee‘s contract, says the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

🚨🟡⚫️ EXCL: Stefano Pioli, one of the three main options to be new Al Ittihad manager. Al Ittihad are discussing three candidates and Pioli has been included in the shortlist after leaving AC Milan. ↪️🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo will leave Al Ittihad. pic.twitter.com/zDU990XmAG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

Players to watch

Xavi Simons is a man in demand (Steve Welsh/PA)

Xavi Simons: The 21-year-old Paris St Germain midfielder is Bayern Munich’s primary transfer target, according to Bild.

Arda Guler: Liverpool are pursuing the 19-year-old attacking midfielder from Real Madrid, says Teamtalk.