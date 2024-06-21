Seven-time Paralympic gold medalist Hannah Cockroft named in Paris 2024 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven-time Paralympic gold medalist Hannah Cockroft named in Paris 2024 squad

By Press Association
Hannah Cockroft is a seven-time Paralympic champion (John Walton/PA)
Seven-time Paralympic gold medalist Hannah Cockroft is among four reigning champions named in Great Britain’s initial athletics squad for Paris 2024.

High jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards, shot putter Aled Davies and javelin thrower Dan Pembroke will also defend titles between August 28 and September 8.

Scottish middle-distance runner Ben Sandilands, 20, is set to return to the French capital for his Games debut after claiming the T20 1500m world title there last summer.

High jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards is among the defending champions in ParalympicsGB's squad
Six-time javelin world champion Hollie Arnold will appear at her fifth Paralympics seeking to reclaim the gold she won at Rio 2016, with long jumper Olivia Breen, shot putter Sabrina Fortune and wheelchair racers Sammi Kinghorn and Kare Adenegan completing the 10-strong selection.

Cockroft holds the T34 100m and 800m Paralympic crowns and last month took her tally to 16 world titles by winning those two events in Kobe, Japan.

“It is a huge honour to once again be representing ParalympicsGB in Paris,” said the 31-year-old wheelchair racer, who previously topped the podium at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to pull on the vest at my fourth Games this summer.

“This is going to be an incredibly special Paralympic Games, and a huge opportunity for the sport, and all the athletes will be looking to showcase once again how incredible our sport is.”

Aled Davies is a three-time Paralympic gold medallist
Aled Davies is a three-time Paralympic gold medallist (John Walton/PA)

Three-time Paralympic champion Davies won F42 shot put gold in Rio and Tokyo on the back of discus glory in London.

“I am very proud to be selected, and the hunger is there for my Paralympic title,” said the 33-year-old Welshman.

“It is always an honour to represent your country and the people who have supported you.”

The second – and final – wave of selection for ParalympicsGB’s athletics squad takes place next month.

Team chef de mission Penny Briscoe said: “All 10 individuals have already shown what they are capable of at the highest level and so I am really excited to see what they can achieve at the Paralympic Games in Paris later this summer.”