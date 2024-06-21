Argentina open Copa America defence with 2-0 win over Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argentina open Copa America defence with 2-0 win over Canada

By Press Association
Julian Alvarez was on target for Argentina (Mike Stewart/AP)
Julian Alvarez was on target for Argentina (Mike Stewart/AP)

Argentina opened their defence of the Copa America with a 2-0 win over a battling Canada in Atlanta.

The World Cup champions dominated possession but were frustrated for much of the evening as they spurned several opportunities with 18 shots on target while surviving the occasional scare at the other end.

Julian Alvarez put them ahead early in the second half, Lautaro Martinez wrapping up the win in the closing minutes as he latched on to Lionel Messi’s through ball.

Angel Di Maria was the first Argentine player who failed to take advantage of a one-on-one after springing the offside trap, losing control and allowing goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to make the first of several blocks.

Lionel Messi controls the ball with a defender breathing down his neck
Lionel Messi, left, set up a goal for Argentina (Jason Allen/AP)

Rodrigo De Paul’s ball across an empty goal found nobody on hand to tap in, while Alexis Mac Allister headed at Crepeau with the best chance of the half.

Canada carried their own threat despite being well beaten in possession stats; Alphonso Davies was the main danger as he created a chance for Tajon Buchanan to put wide.

Emiliano Martinez saved from Stephen Eustaquio before Lionel Messi – making a record 35th appearance in the tournament – put his first real sight of goal over the bar just before the break.

Alvarez finally found the net four minutes after the restart, firing home after being found by Mac Allister.

Canada had chances to equalise, a VAR check ending claims for a penalty, while Argentina continued to be wasteful, Messi firing wide after being clean through and substitute Nicolas Otamendi spurning two chances in quick succession.

Lautaro Martinez finally made things safe, latching on to Messi’s through ball to slide it under Crepeau.