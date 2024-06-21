Hannah Cockroft says Paris Paralympics can be even bigger than London 2012

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Cockroft says Paris Paralympics can be even bigger than London 2012

By Press Association
Hannah Cockroft is a seven-time Paralympic champion (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)
Seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft believes Paris 2024 has the potential to be bigger than “super-sized” London 2012.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft burst on to the scene 12 years ago at an unforgettable home Games which is still widely considered to be the pinnacle of Para sport.

Slow ticket sales and budget issues dogged Rio 2016, while Tokyo 2020 took place a year later than scheduled and without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cockroft, who on Friday was named in ParalympicsGB’s squad for France, feels disability sport is due a shot in the arm as the legacy of London fades.

“I had nothing to compare London 2012 to so, while I was there, I don’t think I appreciated just how big it was,” she told the PA news agency.

“But what made London special was the crowds, the atmosphere, the coverage – just everything that was done around London 2012 seemed to be super-sized, it seemed to be bigger than it ever had been and ever has been since.

“Paris has an opportunity to be as big, if not bigger, than London 2012.

“Everything I see, everywhere I’m looking, the Paris Paralympics are being promoted so I see no reason for it not to be massive. We kind of need it to be.”

Following the behind-closed-doors Paralympics in Japan, crowds will return for the first European Games since London, while a time difference of just an hour should attract a far greater television audience in the UK.

Cockroft heads to the French capital, where action begins on August 28, bidding to defend her T34 100m and 800m titles after retaining gold in the two events at last month’s World Championships in Kobe.

“London 2012 inspired a generation; that was the tag line and it 100 per cent did,” the 31-year-old continued.

Hannah Cockroft won the first two of her seven Paralympic golds at London 2012
“But now you go to schools and you go, ‘do you remember London 2012?’ and they go ‘Miss, I was born in 2017’.

“We need it again to reach out to those people that don’t remember London, reach out to those people that don’t watch Para sport and give them something to watch and enjoy.

“London showed that when you put it out there, people enjoy watching it, so let’s see what we can do.”