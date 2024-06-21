Nat Sciver-Brunt: Pregnancy in sport is unchartered territory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nat Sciver-Brunt: Pregnancy in sport is unchartered territory

By Press Association
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt believes pregnancy is sport is a bit of an “unchartered” area (John Walton/PA)
England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt believes pregnancy in sport is unchartered territory.

Sciver-Brunt revealed on the Under the Lid podcast – co-hosted by wife and former England international Katherine – that she missed England’s first IT20 match against Pakistan to undergo egg-freezing treatment.

The 31-year-old had the procedure in between the conclusion of England’s tour of New Zealand in April and the start of the Pakistan series in May and she believes it has sparked conversations within the England team.

Sciver-Brunt told the PA news agency: “It’s a bit of a weird procedure to go through, but one that I really wanted to do.

“I guess in terms of sharing it, even as an England side we don’t really talk about fertility and that sort of stuff that much.

Nat Sciver-Brunt catching a ball in practice
Sciver-Brunt missed the start of the Pakistan series (John Walton/PA)

“Actually just sparking conversations in our side has been really good. I didn’t really think about it for ages whilst I was playing – you’re playing cricket and then you’ll think about life afterwards, afterwards.

“I didn’t really have anything to hide, I just wanted to speak about it and have more people talking about it in international cricket.

“I think it’s important if people do want to start families. Not everyone will which is absolutely fine.

“There’s more people in the last year that I’ve heard about in different sports, that either their provision for families around women’s sport to have babies, or teams and clubs are doing everything they can so the person who’s had the baby – or their partner – has that peace of mind that they can head back to training or perform for the team or the club without having to worry about if their child’s alright or if the person looking after them have they got everything they need.

“It’s just not really been spoken about in public before in the last year or so. It’s sort of a space that is a bit unchartered and not delved into that much.”

England players celebrating a wicket
England return to action against New Zealand next week (Nigel French/PA)

After securing an ODI and T20 series victory against Pakistan, Sciver-Brunt is back under way with England as they begin their white-ball series against New Zealand in Chester-Le-Street next week.

The team then have a series against Ireland before kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign in October against South Africa in Bangladesh.

England will be aiming to go one better after being narrowly beaten by the Proteas in the semi-finals of the previous tournament in 2023, but Sciver-Brunt believes the strength of T20 cricket in England has helped provide more selection headaches.

“We’ve obviously had the T20 section against Pakistan and the Charlotte Edwards Cup is coming to an end this weekend where different people have put their hands up in all the teams,” she added.

“T20 cricket in England has improved with the Hundred and different tactical ways of doing things, but also gaining experience for all the international players that come over as well.

“It provides more headaches for selectors really, we’ve got the T20 series against New Zealand coming up and then the Hundred as well, there’s so many opportunities for people to stand up and let Jon Lewis and Heather (Knight) know why they should be picked.”