Keane, Roberts or Bellamy – who could replace Rob Page as Wales manager?

By Press Association
Roy Keane, Osian Roberts and Craig Bellamy are among the contenders for the Wales job (PA)
Roy Keane, Osian Roberts and Craig Bellamy are among the contenders for the Wales job (PA)

Wales are seeking a new manager following the departure of Rob Page after three-and-a-half years in charge.

Page took Wales to the delayed European Championship in 2021 and the 2022 World Cup but they failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the possible contenders to succeed Page ahead of the start of the Nations League in September.

Osian Roberts

Portugal v Wales – UEFA Euro 2016 – Semi-Final – Stade de Lyon
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts is currently working in Italy at newly promoted club Como (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wales’ former technical director and assistant manager is currently Como’s head of development after overseeing the Lombardy club’s return to Serie A, with Cesc Fabregas having had to step aside briefly to obtain the necessary UEFA coaching badges. The return of the 58-year-old from Anglesey would be welcomed by many Wales fans. Roberts was at Chris Coleman’s side as Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and was also technical director of the Moroccan Football Federation and Patrick Vieira’s assistant at Crystal Palace.

Craig Bellamy

Burnley v Newcastle United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Craig Bellamy is waiting to discover whether he will land the Burnley job on a full-time basis (Steve Welsh/PA)

The former Wales captain is currently in caretaker charge at Burnley following Vincent Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich. Bellamy, 44, cut his coaching teeth at hometown club Cardiff when in charge of the Bluebirds academy. He worked with Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley. A colourful figure during his 78-cap Wales career his arrival would not be welcomed by everyone, but there is no disputing the passion he has for his country.

Roy Keane

Coventry City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley
Roy Keane was linked with the Wales job last year (Nigel French/PA)

The former Manchester United captain and Republic of Ireland assistant manager was reportedly lined up to replace Page last year. Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney was said to have wanted his fellow Irishman Keane in charge. Keane has managed Sunderland and Ipswich but his previous role as a number one came to an end in 2011. The 52-year-old may prefer to remain in the media where he has built a reputation as a straight-talking pundit.

Davide Ancelotti

Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti did his coaching badges with the Football Association of Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

The son of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Davide knows the powers-that-be in Welsh football after attaining his UEFA Pro Licence in 2023 from the FAW’s admired coaching course. Ancelotti has worked alongside his father at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid and the 34-year-old would be an innovative appointment. Leaving Real is not an easy choice for anyone, but should Ancelotti want to step out of his father’s shadow then Wales might prove an attractive option.

Matthew Jones

Wales U18 v England U18 – International Friendly – Spytty Park
Matthew Jones has impressed in his role as Wales Under-21 manager (Simon Galloway/PA)

The former Wales midfielder has done an impressive job with the Under-21 side. Jones has led them into second place in their UEFA European U21 Championship qualification group and in with a real chance of reaching next summer’s finals. He played a key role in persuading talented dual-qualified pair Charlie Crew and Lewis Koumas to represent Wales and promoted them into the U21 squad. Both teenagers made their senior debuts last month, but Wales are likely to seek a more experienced candidate.