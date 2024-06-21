How Scotland have fared in previous group-stage deciders ahead of Hungary clash

Scotland are likely to need a win against Hungary this weekend to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 16 of a major tournament for the first time.

Steve Clarke’s team take on Group A’s bottom team in Stuttgart on Sunday having picked up one point from their opening two matches at Euro 2024.

Here, PA’s Oliver Capewell looks back at previous occasions when Scotland have gone into their final group-stage match needing something in order to progress.

Scotland 2 USSR 2 – 1982 World Cup

Jock Stein was unable to steer Scotland out of their World Cup group in 1982 (PA)

After beating New Zealand 5-2 but losing 4-1 to Brazil, Scotland knew only a win would see them progress. A dramatic game saw the Scots go ahead through Joe Jordan in the 15th minute but the USSR hit back in the second half to take the lead. Graeme Souness equalised four minutes from time but the game ended 2-2 and Jock Stein’s men were out, with the USSR going through in second place.

Scotland 0 Uruguay 0 – 1986 World Cup

Gordon Strachan and his Scotland team-mates could not get out of their group in Mexico (PA)

Scotland suffered losses against Denmark (1-0) and West Germany (2-1) but they still had a chance of making the knockout stages if they could beat Uruguay in their final group game. Alex Ferguson’s men had a man advantage when Uruguay’s Jose Batista was sent off inside the first minute. However, they could not find a winner and the game ended goalless, seeing the Scots bow out.

Scotland 1 Switzerland 0 – 1996 European Championship

Ally McCoist gave Scotland victory at Villa Park (PA)

With just one point from two games against the Netherlands and England, Scotland needed a win and a big swing in goal difference against Switzerland to progress to the knockout stages at the expense of the Dutch. Ally McCoist’s 36th-minute goal decided the Villa Park contest and they looked to be going through when England led the Netherlands 4-0. However, Patrick Kluivert’s late consolation goal broke Scottish hearts as the Netherlands edged through on goals scored, eliminating Craig Brown’s men.

Scotland 0 Morocco 3 – 1998 World Cup

Scotland goalkeeper Jim Leighton was beaten three times by Morocco (Chris Bacon/PA)

As with the Euros two years previously, Scotland went into the final group game on just one point after losing to Brazil 2-1 and drawing 1-1 with Norway. They needed a win over Morocco and for Brazil to beat the Norwegians but neither occurred – Norway pulled off a surprise 2-1 win in their game against Brazil and Scotland were taken to pieces by a strong Morocco side, who beat them 3-0 in St Etienne.

Scotland 1 Croatia 3 – 2020 European Championship

It wasn’t to be for Scotland at Hampden (Jane Barlow/PA)

Yet again, Scotland headed into the final group game with just one point – and opponents Croatia also needed a win to progress to the knockout stages. The visitors took an early lead at Hampden through Nikola Vlasic, before Callum McGregor equalised before half-time. However, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic struck in the second half to give Croatia a 3-1 win, ending Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.