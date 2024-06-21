Rob Page’s Wales reign comes to an end after disappointing 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page’s Wales reign comes to an end after disappointing 18 months

By Press Association
Rob Page was sacked as Wales manager on Friday after three-and-a-half years in charge (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rob Page was sacked as Wales manager on Friday after three-and-a-half years in charge (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rob Page’s Wales reign came to a conclusion after an unhappy 18 months that ended with a double dose of embarrassment against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

Page, who was first appointed manager on an interim basis in November 2020 after Ryan Giggs took leave and led Wales to the delayed European Championships the following summer, was sacked almost halfway through a four-year contract he signed in September 2022.

By that stage, the 49-year-old had guided Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years and everything appeared rosy heading to Qatar two months later.

But Wales’ World Cup excursion would mark the beginning of the end for Page: poor team selection, tactical mistakes and a torrid campaign that saw the Dragons finish bottom of their group with one point and one goal – a Gareth Bale penalty.

Bale announced his retirement from football six weeks after the World Cup exit, and Page had to begin plotting Euro 2024 qualification without Wales’ long-time talisman.

It was a mixed campaign that saw Wales take four points from 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia but was ultimately undone by picking up just one against Armenia, who were barely ranked inside the world’s top hundred.

Wales were consigned to the play-offs and, having registered a semi-final win over Finland, missed out on the Euros as Poland prevailed in a penalty shoot-out contest in Cardiff and attention now turns to the Nations League campaign that starts in September.

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams took less than 24 hours to give Page his full backing after an agonising defeat that hit Welsh football’s finances hard.

Gareth Bale and Rob Page celebrate after a Wales victory
Gareth Bale (left) retired from football in January 2023 to leave Rob Page (right) without Wales’ talisman (Nick Potts/PA)

But that support evaporated after two June friendlies, a goalless draw against Gibraltar – opponents ranked 203rd in the world – and a 4-0 hammering to Euros-bound Slovakia.

Even without a host of senior players, the FAW hierarchy could not escape the fact Wales had won only five times in 22 games since qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Nor could they ignore the loud calls of fans – both inside the stadiums after the Gibraltar and Slovakia games and on social media – to replace someone whose only previous managerial experience came at Port Vale and Northampton.

Williams said: “I am incredibly grateful for all that Rob has done in his role as Cymru men’s national team manager and I want to put on record my gratitude for taking Cymru to EURO 2020 and the FIFA World Cup.”

“Rob’s passion for the country shone through in his visits to schools, clubs and communities across the breadth of Wales.

“I know Rob was incredibly proud of taking the World Cup squad announcement to his hometown of Tylorstown.”

Chief executive Noel Mooney – who was reportedly keen on appointing fellow Irishman Roy Keane in the autumn as Wales’ Euro campaign stuttered – expressed “heartfelt gratitude” to Page for his “commitment and dedication”.

FAW chief football officer Dave Adams thanked Page for his seven-year stay as Under-21 and head coach and promoting 18 pathway players into the senior set-up.

More tellingly, Adams added that Wales would use this experience “to support our objective to consistently qualify our men’s national team to major tournaments”.

The bottom line is the FAW expect to reach major tournaments having qualified for the 2016 and 2020 European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

Page was a very popular figure with staff at the FAW offices in the Vale of Glamorgan and among his squad, as evidenced when senior players Ben Davies and Harry Wilson spoke out strongly amid the Keane links in October.

But the FAW felt Page was not getting the most from a talented squad featuring the likes of captain Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson, Ethan Ampadu and Wilson.

Ramsey reacted to Page’s dismissal by writing on X: “I personally just want to thank you for all you have done for me. You have been a privilege to work with, a gentleman and true family man.

“Myself and the team will forever be grateful for your guidance. These past few years are years we will treasure. Thank you, Rambo.”