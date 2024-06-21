Mercedes go to police over email claiming Lewis Hamilton’s car was ‘sabotaged’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes go to police over email claiming Lewis Hamilton’s car was ‘sabotaged’

By Press Association
An email has claimed Lewis Hamilton’s car has been sabotaged by Mercedes (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes have reported an anonymous email which claimed Lewis Hamilton’s car has been “sabotaged” to the police.

The letter, said to be written by a disgruntled Mercedes staff member, was sent to Formula One’s major players – including the Silver Arrows’ team principal Toto Wolff, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as well as members of the media – in the wake of the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month.

The email suggested Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season, is being mistreated in his farewell campaign with the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes, who are confident the email did not originate from within their team, confirmed to the PA news agency that they investigated the provenance of correspondence and have now turned the matter over to the police.

Mercedes tam principal Toto Wolff walks through the paddock at this year's Bahrain Grand Prix
Speaking prior to this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton, 39, said he had not seen the e-mail which was addressed to the same recipients used to leak messages pertaining to be exchanged between Christian Horner and his complainant on the eve of the season-opening race in Bahrain.

The message, titled “a potential death warrant for Lewis”, accused Wolff of being “vindictive” and said the Austrian, 52, “is doing everything possible to get back at him (Hamilton)” for electing to quit Mercedes for Ferrari.

It added that it “could ultimately be life-threatening to Lewis”.

Social media is also awash with claims of foul play against Hamilton.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton racing team-mate George Russell in Bahrain earlier this yearahrain Grand Prix – Race – Bahrain International Circuit
Responding to the claims on Thursday, the 39-year-old said: “They know that if you look down the years we have been a strong team and worked hard together,” said Hamilton, who revealed that he has not seen the e-mail in question.

“It is easy to get emotional. I only commented on the last race for example just about my performance. We need support, not negativity.”

Hamilton has been out-qualified by team-mate George Russell at eight of the nine races so far this season.

Hamilton missed out on a podium in Montreal when Russell overtook him on the penultimate lap. The younger Briton has since been subjected to online abuse.

“I was not actually aware George was experiencing negativity,” said Hamilton, who trails Russell by 14 points in the standings.

“George has done nothing but his best every single weekend and delivered for the team so he cannot be faulted at all.

“Of course there can always be things that are done better within the team, and that comes through conversations and communication which is something we are consistently working on.

“We are all in the same boat and working hard together. We all want to finish on a high and I feel like we owe that to our long-term relationship.”

Wolff is due to address the media here in Barcelona at 1500 local time (1400BST).