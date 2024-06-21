John Carver wants Scotland squad to embrace importance of Hungary clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Carver wants Scotland squad to embrace importance of Hungary clash

By Press Association
Assistant manager John Carver is looking for Scotland history (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Assistant manager John Carver is looking for Scotland history (Andrew Milligan/PA)

John Carver wants the Scotland players to contemplate the country’s biggest ever victory when they face Hungary in their Euro 2024 crunch game on Sunday.

Scotland, who have never qualified for the knockout stages of a major tournament, have just one point from their first two Group A matches against Germany and Switzerland.

However, a win against Hungary in Stuttgart would almost certainly see Steve Clarke’s side into the last 16, a feat which would eclipse all the previous Scotland sides.

“We can’t hide away from it because it’s true, it’s a fact,” said Carver, who revealed defender Kieran Tierney is out of the tournament and on his way home due to a hamstring injury.

“Let’s see how the game develops and plays out but if we do it we will be the first team to do it and people will remember the team to do it for the first time.

“That’s what they have to think about in the back of their minds.

“These guys have got us to this tournament and we deserve to be there.

“They have put all the work and effort in to get us to where we are – why can’t we go one step further and take it to that next level? Because that’s what we want, we all want that and there is no reason why we can’t after what we saw a couple of days ago.”

Carver, a Geordie, admitted feeling emotional when recalling  the rendition of Flower of Scotland before the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday night.

He said: “When I listened to Flower of Scotland – and I am getting a little emotional here – it was the loudest I have ever heard.

“It brought a lump to my throat. If that can’t inspire these guys after what they did the other (night) then…

“We might get beat because the opposition is better than us but it won’t be for the want of trying.”

Unfortunately for Clarke and the Tartan Army, one person who will not be there is Tierney who came off on a stretcher in the second half against Switzerland.

Scott McTominay high-fives team-mates after scoring against Switzerland
Scott McTominay’s goal against Switzerland has kept Scotland alive (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Obviously he had an issue with his hamstring the other night and was stretchered off,” said Carver, who revealed midfielder Ryan Jack is “under the weather” ahead of the final Group A match.

“He is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment.

“They will give updates as they have it but he is obviously extremely disappointed.

“If we do progress and move through the tournament I am sure he will be back to support us

“It is a blow because he is one of our top players and in tournament football you need your best players on the park and in particular with him he gives that balance down the left-hand side with Andy Robertson and Callum McGregor and they combine really well.

“So whenever any team loses their best players then it will affect the situation but also, it is an opportunity for somebody else to step in.”

Scotland use the back three in part to accommodate Tierney and Liverpool left-back and Scotland captain Robertson and the loss of the Arsenal full-back could see a change in formation.

He said: “Steve has always talked about being flexible.

“For a long spell we worked with the a three and changed it before we played Ukraine a few years ago.

“We are flexible but I am not going to give a great deal away but there is a possibility there.”