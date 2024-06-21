Jason Roy has no plans to retire from international cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Roy has no plans to retire from international cricket

By Press Association
World Cup winner Jason Roy remains open to an England recall (Owen Humphreys/PA)
World Cup winner Jason Roy remains open to an England recall (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jason Roy has no intention of retiring from international cricket and remains hopeful featuring in The Hundred this summer.

The hard-hitting opener, one of the stars of England’s 2019 World Cup win, fell out of favour with the national side last year and was also overlooked in the draft for the country’s flagship domestic competition in March.

The past few weeks have been spent watching the current T20 World Cup from afar while turning out for Surrey in the Vitality Blast.

Roy turns 34 next month and it seems England have moved on but he still feels he can play for several more years and is not ruling out a recall.

Roy told the PA news agency: “I definitely haven’t shut the door on it, I haven’t retired from international cricket as of yet and I don’t see the point in doing that because I’m still ready to go for the foreseeable future, for a long time.

“I’ve just got to score a huge weight of runs and play more. I haven’t really played a huge amount over the last couple of months. You’ve just got to play and play and play and keep knocking on the door.”

Roy lost his full England central contract in 2022 and he then cut short an incremental deal last year to pursue further opportunities in franchise cricket, including an offer from Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.

He admits it has been a difficult adjustment to make.

Roy, who is an ambassador for Spabreaks.com’s and Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa’s ‘Spa A Thought’ campaign, said: “It’s just new, not being that international cricketer anymore and just being a ‘franchise mercenary’ as such.

“Coming off the central contract with England – being helped along and sheltered and looked after in every aspect of your life, and then all of a sudden, nothing – it’s quite a big change.

Spabreaks.com ambassador Jason Roy presented the year-long spa membership to ‘Spa a Thought’ campaign winner Elle Powers at Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa
Spabreaks.com ambassador Jason Roy presented the year-long spa membership to 'Spa a Thought' campaign winner Elle Powers at Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa (Spabreaks/PA)

“I had to wrap my head around it this year. I’m slowly getting there. It’s taken a few months, but I’m enjoying it now.”

Roy actually laughed when saying the word ‘mercenary’, which has often been used to describe players in his situation.

Asked if he really does see himself that way, he said: “No, not really. I just see myself as a cricketer trying to play the best cricket for whatever shirt I’ve got on.”

Roy returns to the United States next month for a second stint with LA before playing in the Caribbean Premier League in the autumn.

Between those two tournaments he now has a gap in his schedule after failing to find a new team in The Hundred having been listed in the draft with a reserve price of £100,000.

He remains hopeful an opportunity could yet come along.

Jason Roy batting for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred
Roy, a member of the winning Oval Invincibles side last year, hopes to find a new team in The Hundred (John Walton/PA)

“I hope so,” said Roy, who was released by defending champions Oval Invincibles last year. “I think there was a lot of miscommunication there.

“No-one was to blame as such but it wound up with me twiddling my thumbs, which was a shame.

“But there’s so much cricket from now until then, let’s see if I can get a replacement gig somewhere.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about being involved in a big competition in this country. It’s just about the enjoyment side of things.”

