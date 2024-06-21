Lewis Hamilton sets pace in practice for Spanish Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Hamilton sets pace in practice for Spanish Grand Prix

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in practice (Joan Monfort/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in practice (Joan Monfort/AP)

Lewis Hamilton continued Mercedes’ resurgence as he finished fastest in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

A fortnight after George Russell took Mercedes’ first pole position of the season, before going on to claim the team’s sole podium from the opening nine rounds in Canada, the Silver Arrows were back on top at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton, who will leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join Ferrari, edged out Carlos Sainz by just 0.022 seconds, with Lando Norris occupying third place for McLaren.

Max Verstappen finished fifth for Red Bull, 0.240secs adrift of Hamilton, with Russell eighth.

A series of upgrades propelled Mercedes to their best result of the year in Montreal as Russell and Hamilton crossed the line in third and fourth respectively.

And the team which once dominated the sport will take further encouragement from Hamilton’s form in Spain.

Over at McLaren, Norris has taken four podium finishes in his last five outings, including his maiden win in Miami last month.

And the 24-year-old probably should have claimed another triumph last time out in Canada, but for a poor strategy call by his McLaren team during the rain-hit race.

However, the Bristolian, 63 points behind Verstappen, still believes the Red Bull driver can be caught in the race for the championship, and he topped the time charts in the opening running before finishing just 0.055 behind Hamilton later in the day.

Lando Norris finished fastest in first practice
Lando Norris finished fastest in first practice in Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP)

Pierre Gasly was a surprise fourth for the Alpine – on the day that it was announced Flavio Briatore, the 74-year-old in charge of Renault during the Crashgate controversy, will return to the French team as an adviser.

Nelson Piquet Jnr was under instruction to crash by his team during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, which handed an advantage to team-mate Fernando Alonso who went on to win the race.

Briatore was handed a lifetime ban by the FIA after he was found guilty by Formula One’s governing body of ordering Piquet to crash. However, a French court later overturned the decision.

Earlier, British teenager Ollie Bearman ended the first session in 19th as he ramped up his preparations for Haas ahead of his likely promotion to a full-time seat with the American outfit next year.