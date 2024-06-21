Conor McGregor reveals broken toe behind postponement of Michael Chandler fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Conor McGregor reveals broken toe behind postponement of Michael Chandler fight

By Press Association
Conor McGregor has vowed to return to his best after being forced to withdraw from his forthcoming bout with Michael Chandler (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor McGregor has vowed to return to his best after being forced to withdraw from his forthcoming bout with Michael Chandler (Nick Potts/PA)

Conor McGregor has revealed a broken toe was behind the postponement of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old Irishman – who has been out of action since breaking his leg during a July 2021 defeat to lightweight rival Dustin Poirier – was due to top the bill at UFC 303 on June 29.

However, it was announced earlier this month that he had been forced to withdraw as a result of an unspecified problem, which McGregor has now confirmed was suffered during training without full protective equipment.

McGregor said in a post on his official Instagram account: “Man we were so f****** super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take.

Conor McGregor being interviewed
Conor McGregor has revealed a broken toe was behind the postponement of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I want that new Bugatti how I gone (sic) justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights.

“We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it.

“I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100 per cent Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close.

“A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward.

“I will get this back. I’ve got to. I’ve got two fights left on my contract.

“I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest.

“Ya know yaself (sic). But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not.”