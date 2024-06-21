Austria earn their first win of Euro 2024 against Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Austria earn their first win of Euro 2024 against Poland

By Press Association
Christoph Baumgartner, right, scored for Austria (Petr Josek/AP)
Austria earned their first win of Euro 2024 as Christoph Baumgartner’s fine second-half finish helped them to a 3-1 victory against Poland in Berlin.

Ralf Rangnick’s side required a response having lost to France in their Group D opener and they got off to a fast start when Gernot Trauner headed them in front early on.

Poland, who lost to the Netherlands in their first game, hit back to level through Krzysztof Piatek before half-time but could not press on to find the win they needed, losing out to Baumgartner’s strike and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic.

Austria started with high intensity and took the lead after nine minutes. Full-back Phillipp Mwene collected the ball wide on the left from a poor defensive header and swung an inviting cross to the near post that was brilliantly angled home with his head by the unmarked Trauner.

Poland grew into the game and levelled on the half-hour mark. Jan Bednarek pounced on a loose ball inside the box after Austria failed to clear their lines, his shot cannoned against the goalscorer Trauner and broke for Piatek who made space and guided it into the corner.

Robert Lewandowski was introduced on the hour mark for his first appearance of the tournament but it was Austria who struck again midway through a tight second half.

Alexander Prass’ ball forwards was cleverly dummied by Arnautovic, allowing it to run beyond him and to the feet of Baumgartner, who opened up his body and from the edge of the box coolly steered his finish beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Marcel Sabitzer won a penalty when fouled by Szczesny as he bore down on goal, allowing Arnautovic to seal the win for his side 12 minutes from time.