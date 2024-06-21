Euro 2024 day eight: Netherlands draw with France while Austria and Ukraine win

English officials were involved in perhaps the most controversial decision of the tournament so far which denied the Netherlands victory over France.

There were no such issues for Austria, who beat Poland 3-1, or Ukraine, although they required a late winner to get past Slovakia.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at day eight.

Dutch denied by controversial offside

The Dutch think they have taken the lead but after a lengthy VAR check from the English officials, the goal is ruled out.❌ What did you make of it? #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #NEDFRA pic.twitter.com/spedGxVOjW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 21, 2024

English officials were involved in maybe the most controversial refereeing decision of the tournament so far as the Netherlands and France played out the first goalless draw in 50 matches at the Euros.

Anthony Taylor ruled out Xavi Simons’ shot through a crowd of players after offside Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to have interfered with goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s ability to dive for the shot.

VAR official Stuart Attwell concurred with the on-field decision, rejecting the opportunity to direct Taylor to the pitchside monitor, much to the annoyance of the Dutch players and coach Ronald Koeman.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, who broke his nose in France’s opening win over Austria, was an unused substitute after being fitted with a protective mask for training and matches.

Poles axed

Austria earned their first win of Euro 2024 as Christoph Baumgartner’s fine second-half finish helped them to a 3-1 victory against Poland, who were the first team to be eliminated after France’s draw with the Netherlands.

Ralf Rangnick’s side required a response having lost to France in their group opener and they got off to a fast start when Gernot Trauner headed them in front early on.

Poland, who lost to the Netherlands in their first game, hit back to level through Krzysztof Piatek before half-time but could not press on to find the win they needed, losing out to Baumgartner’s strike and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic.

Roman ruins Slovakia’s day

Roman Yaremchuk scored a late winner to keep Ukraine’s hopes alive (Nick Potts/PA)

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk scored a late winner as Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group E at the Dusseldorf Arena and keep alive hopes of qualification for the last 16.

Ivan Schranz had put Slovakia – looking to build on their shock win over Belgium – ahead early in the first half. Mykola Shaparenko drew Ukraine level soon after the restart before Yaremchuk slotted in a well-taken finish with 10 minutes left.

Tierney heading home

Heartbroken doesn’t cut it. Love this team and these boys🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. This too shall pass❤️ pic.twitter.com/2sw9piBRE9 — Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) June 21, 2024

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is out of Euro 2024 and on his way home due to a hamstring injury.

Tierney, 27, came off on a stretcher in the 1-1 Group A draw with Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday night.

“Obviously he had an issue with his hamstring the other night and was stretchered off,” said assistant manager John Carver, who also revealed midfielder Ryan Jack is “under the weather” ahead of the final group match against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday.

“He is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment.”

Picture of the day

Austria’s Philipp Mwene sends Poland’s Przemyslaw Frankowski flying during their 3-1 win (Petr Josek/AP)

Post of the day

Who’s up next?

Georgia v Czech Republic – 2pm – BBC One

Turkey v Portugal – 5pm – ITV1

Belgium v Romania – 8pm – ITV1