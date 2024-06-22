On this day in 2010: France captain Patrice Evra dropped after row with coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2010: France captain Patrice Evra dropped after row with coach

By Press Association
On this day, Patrice Evra was benched for France’s World Cup group clash against South Africa (Chris Radburn/PA)
On this day, Patrice Evra was benched for France’s World Cup group clash against South Africa (Chris Radburn/PA)

France captain Patrice Evra was dropped to the bench for his side’s World Cup group clash against South Africa on this day in 2010.

Evra was benched following a row between the squad and coach Raymond Domenech, which saw Nicolas Anelka sent home in disgrace following a dispute with Domenech and the players boycotting training in protest.

The armband was handed to Alou Diarra for the South Africa game and they got off to a poor start when Yoann Gourcuff was sent off in the 26th minute.

Raymond Domenech watching from the sidelines
Manager Raymond Domenech was at the centre of a dispute with players (Chris Clark/PA)

Bongani Khumalo and Katlego Mphela took advantage to put the tournament hosts ahead and Florent Malouda could only score a consolation as they were beaten 2-1.

The result meant France were forced to pack their bags and head home early after finishing bottom of their group.

Speaking to French channel TF1 post-match, Manchester United defender Evra said: “It’s not the time now for the settling of scores, it’s the time now for apologising and for feeling all the suffering that the millions of French are feeling.

“This apology goes directly to them. I wanted to do it yesterday but I was forbidden by my coach. I’m not going to go into details, I’ll give a press conference during the week.

Patrice Evra running with the ball for Manchester United
Patrice Evra was benched for France during the South Africa game (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I really respect the suffering the French are feeling at this failure. They need to know the truth, they need to know exactly what happened that this disaster came about.

“People will know how we came to this point. But I didn’t come here to say that now, I came to say sorry.

“I’ll repeat again that I wanted to say it yesterday but I was forbidden.”

Domenech was replaced by Laurent Blanc in the aftermath of the tournament and following an investigation by the French Football Federation, Evra was handed a five-match ban in August 2010 with four other players including Anelka, Franck Ribery and Jeremy Toulalan all handed various suspensions.