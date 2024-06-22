England look ‘confused’ at Euro 2024 – Alan Shearer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England look ‘confused’ at Euro 2024 – Alan Shearer

By Press Association
Alan Shearer has not been impressed by England (Adam Davy/PA)
Former England captain Alan Shearer believes Gareth Southgate’s side have looked “confused” at Euro 2024.

England have picked up four points from two games in Group C following a 1-0 win against Serbia and a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

However, the team have faced criticism for their performances after defending deep against Serbia and struggling to impose themselves during the Denmark clash.

England have one more match to go in the group against Slovenia on Tuesday and former striker Shearer claims they are making games “far too easy” for their opponents.

England players walking off the pitch against Denmark
Speaking on the BBC, Shearer said: “They look confused to me as players as to when and how to go and the timing of it – where they want to press the opposition.

“At the minute in the first two games and certainly (against Denmark) it’s far too easy for the opposition.”

England’s tactics against Denmark came under fire following another flat performance and former Spain and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas says England’s lack of press has caused issues.

“I’m trying to still understand what they want to do in each game,” Fabregas said.

“They are adapting depending on what the other team is doing – if they let them play they play, if they are put under pressure they go deep, if they have time to play three touches they will play three touches. I would like to see a little more confidence going forward.

England manager Gareth Southgate with Harry Kane as he is substituted against Denmark
“I think Harry (Kane) doesn’t have the legs anymore to press too high because you can see the other ones; Jude Bellingham – fresh, full of energy, Phil Foden, (Bukayo) Saka does it for Arsenal and (Declan) Rice presses really high for Arsenal.

“So all these qualities are there to be done, but of course one person not doing it can kill the function of the whole game.”

Thursday’s match saw further concerns raised about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in midfield and the Liverpool player was replaced by Conor Gallagher in the 54th minute.

Speaking post-match, Southgate admitted Alexander-Arnold’s midfield position is an “experiment” and that there has been no “natural replacement” for Kalvin Phillips, words former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes could come back to haunt the England boss.

Gareth Southgate instructing on the touchline
Gareth Southgate admitted playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield was an “experiment” (Adam Davy/PA)

“I don’t think you can go into a major tournament and say you’re experimenting,” he said.

“That’s a strong word to say and if England don’t go far in this competition I think he might regret that.”

Shearer added: “I was really surprised by his words after the game in terms of Kalvin Phillips. I don’t go along with that.

“He’s got (Adam) Wharton come onto the scene in the Premier League, (Kobbie) Mainoo’s done that. He has experimented with Trent in midfield and it hasn’t worked, that’s one position that has to change in the next game.”