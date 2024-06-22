McLaren hospitality suite at Spanish Grand Prix evacuated due to fire

British Formula One team McLaren’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

Fire services arrived on the scene shortly after 12:00 local time with smoke emerging from the building at the Circuit de Catalunya outside of Barcelona.

Fire services attended the scene shortly before midday local time (Philip Duncan/PA)

British driver Lando Norris was among those evacuated as the blaze broke out less than an hour before final practice.

​A McLaren spokesperson confirmed all team members had been evacuated safely.

A short statement read: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”

McLaren’s hospitality suite in the paddock evacuated following fire. Emergency services on the scene. #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/m037oqwTIj — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) June 22, 2024

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was seen outside the two-levelled suite as final practice started as scheduled.

Norris, 24, finished second in the concluding running before qualifying later on Saturday.

Norris trailed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.030 seconds with Charles Leclerc third, only 0.037 sec adrift of his team-mate. Max Verstappen took fourth spot as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively for Mercedes.

Hamilton faces a stewards’ investigation after he banged wheels with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll at Turn 5.