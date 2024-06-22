McLaren hospitality suite at Spanish Grand Prix evacuated due to fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

McLaren hospitality suite at Spanish Grand Prix evacuated due to fire

By Press Association
A general view of McLaren’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix which was evacuated after a fire broke out ahead of final practice (Philip Duncan/PA)
A general view of McLaren’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix which was evacuated after a fire broke out ahead of final practice (Philip Duncan/PA)

British Formula One team McLaren’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

Fire services arrived on the scene shortly after 12:00 local time with smoke emerging from the building at the Circuit de Catalunya outside of Barcelona.

Fire services attended the scene shortly before midday local time
Fire services attended the scene shortly before midday local time (Philip Duncan/PA)

British driver Lando Norris was among those evacuated as the blaze broke out less than an hour before final practice.

​A McLaren spokesperson confirmed all team members had been evacuated safely.

A short statement read: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was seen outside the two-levelled suite as final practice started as scheduled.

Norris, 24, finished second in the concluding running before qualifying later on Saturday.

Norris trailed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.030 seconds with Charles Leclerc third, only 0.037 sec adrift of his team-mate. Max Verstappen took fourth spot as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively for Mercedes.

Hamilton faces a stewards’ investigation after he banged wheels with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll at Turn 5.