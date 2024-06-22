We’re all positive: Kieran Trippier says England are blocking out the criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We’re all positive: Kieran Trippier says England are blocking out the criticism

By Press Association
England’s Kieran Trippier applauds the fans after the 1-1 draw with Germany at Euro 2024. (Adam Davy/PA)
Kieran Trippier has revealed England’s well-versed tournament campaigners are helping their inexperienced team-mates block out the background noise at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate and his players came in for stinging criticism following Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Denmark as England were jeered at full-time in Frankfurt.

Despite sitting on four points from their opening two Group C games, and looking all but assured of a spot in the knockout stages, England’s dire display at the Deutsche Bank Arena attracted plenty of in-depth analysis into where things have gone wrong in Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate embraces Kieran Trippier after the draw with Denmark (Bradley Collyer/PA)

However, Trippier, who picked up his 50th cap in the Denmark draw, insists spirits within the squad remain high.

“We’re all positive in the camp,” he said.

“We could be more happy, but the most important thing is that we stay together. (After the game) the dressing room was calm and relaxed.

“Gareth and H (Harry Kane) had a few words. We’ve been in this situation before and it’s all about just staying calm, staying positive, because we’re going to need everybody.

“There’s a lot of noise but internally we stick together, as H said and as Gareth said.”

There are 12 players among the England ranks who are at their first major tournament, some of whom are still waiting to make an appearance in Germany.

Trippier, 33, has been playing at left-back as Luke Shaw continues to battle back to full fitness and is no longer part of Southgate’s leadership group, but is still offering support for the youngsters in the camp.

“I know mentally how hard it is sometimes when you’re the one who has to train the next day when everyone else is recovering and doing extra training and stuff,” he added on the Diary Room on England’s official Facebook page.

“I get it, I’ve been there, and that’s why I try to relate to the other players, who maybe it’s the first camp or first tournament, but a lot of people have come to me and asked me questions. It’s always important that the young players lean on us.

“You don’t have to be my age to be a leader, look at Jude, for example, he’s a 20-year-old and he leads in different ways, so you can be any age.

“But myself, H, Walks (Kyle Walker), have been here for a long time. They know that I’m here if they need to speak to me and, yes, I spoke to a few of the boys.”

One of the players who Trippier has been in close contact with is Newcastle team-mate Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier and Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon celebrate during the Premier League match at West Ham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The forward is among those tasting a senior tournament for the first time and Trippier has been making time to chat to the former Everton man.

“I took Anthony under my wing a little bit at Newcastle, explaining to him and trying to help guide him when he went away with the Under-21s in the Euros,” he said.

“I said ‘don’t take a holiday, come straight back into pre-season and try and hit the ground running’, and he’s done that.

“I’ll just be having another chat with him after training because obviously he’s not played in the two games.

“But I was just saying to him ‘this is tournament football and I’ve been in your position, you’ve got to keep training well and working hard’, which he is doing.”