Home Sport

Bizarre Samet Akaydin own goal helps Portugal reach Euro 2024 knockout stages

By Press Association
Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, teed up Bruno Fernandes, right, to score Portugal’s third goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, teed up Bruno Fernandes, right, to score Portugal’s third goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Turkey defender Samet Akaydin scored a calamitous own goal as Portugal qualified for the Euro 2024 knockout stages by clinching top spot in Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Dortmund.

The Fenerbahce centre-back inexplicably passed the ball beyond goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and into the unguarded net under little pressure after an attack involving Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo broke down.

Bernardo Silva’s first goal at a major international tournament opened the scoring for the Euro 2016 champions at Westfalenstadion before Ronaldo teed up Bruno Fernandes for the third.

Portugal returned to action after launching their campaign with a last-gasp 2-1 comeback win over Czech Republic, while Turkey also had an opportunity to book a place in the last 16 following a 3-1 success against Georgia.

Kerem Akturkoglu wasted a golden early chance for Vincenzo Montella’s side before Manchester City playmaker Silva swept home left-footed in the 21st minute after Nuno Mendes’ cutback took a touch off Orkun Kokcu.

Turkey’s deficit doubled in embarrassing fashion just seven minutes later.

Cancelo’s attempted through ball failed to find Ronaldo but Akaydin inadvertently directed his back pass wide of onrushing Manchester United keeper Bayindir, with Zeki Celik unable to hack clear before the ball crossed the line.

Bernardo Silva, third right, fired Portugal ahead in Dortmund
Bernardo Silva, third right, fired Portugal ahead in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)

Hopes of a Turkey fightback were extinguished 11 minutes after the restart when Ronaldo raced clear to unselfishly gift Fernandes a tap-in.

There were a series of breaks in play during the second half as spectators ran on to the pitch to take selfies with Portugal captain Ronaldo, prompting concerns about security.

Turkey offered little response in the uneventful closing stages as Roberto Martinez’s men convincingly sealed progression with a game to spare.