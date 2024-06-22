Steve Clarke hopes Euros lessons have been learned ahead of Scotland v Hungary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke hopes Euros lessons have been learned ahead of Scotland v Hungary

By Press Association
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is ready for the crunch game against Hungary (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is ready for the crunch game against Hungary (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke hopes European Championship lessons have been learned ahead of Scotland’s crunch Group A game against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The Scots have just one point from their first two matches against Germany and Switzerland but a win against Hungary would almost certainly see Scotland into the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Clarke and his side were in the same situation in the delayed Euro 2020 after losing to the Czech Republic and drawing with England but they fell well short in their final game, losing 3-1 to Croatia at Hampden Park.

However, the Scotland boss believes he and his squad have used the intervening years wisely.

“We feel good,” said Clarke. “We thought it might come down to needing to get something out of the last game in the group.

“We’ve been in this position before at the last tournament but hopefully we can show that we’ve learned a few lessons.

“There has been a lot of recovery, a lot of rest, hopefully some good information for the players.

“We had a really good training session this morning and when they cross the white line they have to put that information into practice and hopefully you see the results at the end.

“The players have got a hell of a lot more experience. If we can qualify more regularly for these tournaments, you understand what you’re doing.

“I think we’ve done a lot of things right this time that maybe we didn’t get quite right the last time.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke during a training session
Scotland manager Steve Clarke during a training session (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Hopefully when we get to the last game the proof of the pudding is in the eating if you like, so that’s what we’re after.

“Hopefully we go to the match tomorrow and we do what we’re good at. If we do that we’ve got a chance.”

Clarke is well aware of the magnitude of the occasion and the support he is getting from the tens of thousands of the Tartan Army who have made their way to Germany and those supporting from home.

The former St Mirren, Chelsea and Scotland defender said: “The whole tournament is a sense of occasion. For Scotland, the first major overseas tournament since 1998. I was still playing then, that was a long time ago.

“You can see how much the supporters out here are enjoying themselves. I am sure the five million at home are also engrossed in the tournament. It’s not just about this game, it’s about all the games.

“We know we have to win the game to progress to the next round and that’s what we aim to do.

“Nothing except three points for us is what we’re thinking.

“We need to get three points to at least finish third in the group and we’ll see where that takes us in the competition.”

Hungary have lost their first two games but Clarke is reading little into that fact.

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock manager said: “If you look at their record the past few years, they’ve been building towards this.

“A good coach, well organised, good discipline without the ball, a good threat with the ball.

“They’ve got talented players but hopefully we can stifle them. We’re expecting a difficult game and I’m sure the Hungarians are also expecting a difficult game from us.

“We’re two similar teams, two similar line-ups and two similar systems, hopefully ours is slightly better than theirs.”