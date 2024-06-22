Jordan Pickford: Everyone is behind England boss Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Jordan Pickford: Everyone is behind England boss Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
Jordan Pickford says the England camp is ‘chilled’ despite recent poor performances (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jordan Pickford says the England camp is 'chilled' despite recent poor performances (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jordan Pickford says “everyone is behind” boss Gareth Southgate and ready to “start peaking” after England’s slow start to Euro 2024.

Despite sitting atop Group C heading into Tuesday’s final match against Slovenia, there is an air of negativity and concern around one of the favourites to be crowned champions this summer.

England opened the tournament by having to dig deep for a 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen last Sunday, before riding their luck in a disjointed 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate gesticulates towards the pitch
Gareth Southgate has been heavily criticised following the draw with Denmark (Adam Davy/PA)

Thursday’s performance was booed in Frankfurt and put the Euro 2020 runners-up under intense scrutiny, but Pickford is certain things will turnaround under Southgate.

“Everyone is behind the manager,” England’s number one said. “Everything we do in training and the meetings we have he delivers them brilliantly for us and gets us the right game plan.

“We weren’t perfect against Denmark, but that is a good feeling because we know we can improve.

“We know we have more to give in each game, so to be on four points with a lot of improvement to come isn’t a bad feeling.”

Everybody knows England need to kick on after what was arguably their poorest all-round performance at a major tournament under Southgate.

Pickford has started between the sticks in all four finals under the former England defender, who has instilled a sense of calm and confidence amid the background noise.

Declan Rice covers his face with his shirt after the final whistle of the draw with Denmark
England’s players have also been under the spotlight (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We are fine, we are chilled,” the Everton shot-stopper said. “It is tournament football, you have to enjoy the moment while you are here.

“We have got four points and we are top of the group, we are chilled. We know we can do a lot better in the games but we haven’t been beaten.

“We have the same points after two games as the last two tournaments and I would say we are calm.

“The outside noise is that we have to perform come Tuesday but there is no need to panic.

“For me personally, we know we haven’t peaked yet. The narrative is going to change when we start peaking but for now it is all about Tuesday.”

Pickford is embracing the pressure to succeed as the Euro 2020 runners-up fix their focus on Tuesday’s trip to Cologne to face Slovenia.

England are in pole position to top their pool and play a third-place side in the round of 16, whereas hosts Germany almost certainly await should they finish second.

“We want to win every game we play,” Pickford added. “It is not possible sometimes, but if you can’t win them don’t lose them.

“Portugal in 2016 drew every group game and then won the tournament.

“The manager always says that you are going to have a roller coaster in tournament football, there will be high days and low days.

“But we got a point against Denmark, we are top of the group and there is no panic. We have to enjoy the pressure, enjoy the pressure of the games.”