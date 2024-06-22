The key talking points ahead of Scotland’s crunch Euro 2024 game against Hungary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The key talking points ahead of Scotland’s crunch Euro 2024 game against Hungary

By Press Association
Scotland’s Scott McKenna is likely to replace Kieran Tierney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Scott McKenna is likely to replace Kieran Tierney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland take on Hungary in their final Euro 2024 Group A game in Stuttgart on Sunday night, with Steve Clarke’s side probably needing a win to qualify out of the group.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the game as Scotland look to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

What is required?

Scotland’s task is simple. A win over Hungary would give them a good chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. No-one has previously failed to reach the knockout phase with four points. Following a dismal 5-1 defeat by Germany in their opening game, the 1-1 draw against Switzerland restored respectability and hope. Hungary have lost their first two games but will be far from easy opponents.

Tierney out

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, recently on loan to LaLiga side Real Sociedad, was taken off on a stretcher in the second half against Switzerland with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Scott McKenna. With Ryan Porteous suspended and Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson not even making the squad through injury, Clarke’s defensive options have been stretched. The Scotland manager has preferred a back three to make sure Tierney and captain Andy Robertson were in the team. Could he change to a back four? Or will it simply be a case of replacing Tierney with McKenna? Do not be surprised if, indeed, that is the only change.

Freshen up midfield?

Billy Gilmour played against Switzerland
Billy Gilmour played against Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarke brought in Billy Gilmour for Ryan Christie for the game against Switzerland, the only change that was not enforced. The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss has mentioned on several occasions that he will not over-tax his players. A huge effort was put in by John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor, and Clarke may decide he wants to start with fresh legs albeit the aforementioned trio are usually nailed on to start and Clarke may stick with what he likes for such an important game.

Lessons learned?

In the previous Euros, Clarke’s side also went into their final group game with one point, following a defeat by the Czech Republic and a draw with England. There was a lot of optimism around the game against Croatia at Hampden Park but the Scots were well beaten 3-1 by their impressive opponents. Clarke believes lessons have been learned and more experience has improved his side. He and the Tartan Army will find out on Sunday night.