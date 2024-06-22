Belgium kick-start their Euro 2024 campaign with vital win over Romania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belgium kick-start their Euro 2024 campaign with vital win over Romania

By Press Association
Belgium got their Euro 2024 campaign up and running (Frank Augstein/AP)
Belgium got their Euro 2024 campaign up and running (Frank Augstein/AP)

Belgium kick-started their Euro 2024 campaign with a vital 2-0 win over Romania in Group E.

The Red Devils were stunned by Slovakia in the opening game but Youri Tielemans’ strike after 73 seconds and Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half effort got them up and running.

It leaves Group E finely poised, with all four teams on three points after two games, with Belgium topping the table ahead of their game with Ukraine.

Tielemans gave his side the perfect start by scoring the third-fastest goal in European Championship history when he drilled Romelu Lukaku’s lay-off home from the edge of the area.

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin brought a fine save out of Koen Casteels as Romania chased a quick response but Belgium had enough first-half chances to have the game wrapped up.

Dodi Lukebakio forced a flying save from Florin Nita, with Jan Vertonghen flashing the resulting corner over while Nita also denied the dangerous Jeremy Doku.

Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans scored the third fastest European Championship goal
Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans scored the third-fastest European Championship goal (Martin Meissner/AP)

De Bruyne flashed a curling effort inches wide as Belgium chased that elusive second goal which they thought arrived midway through the second half.

Lukaku raced clear and coolly converted to spark wild scenes of celebration, but they were cut short by a VAR ruling of offside – the third goal Lukaku has seen disallowed in the tournament.

Casteels had to make a fine save to deny Dennis Man as Romania had a rare attack but Belgium wrapped it up 11 minutes from time.

Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne raced on to a long ball and bravely slid home to send his side top of Group E as their recovery from the Slovakia defeat was completed.