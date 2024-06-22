Father and son watching Scotland match in Germany ‘confident’ team will win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father and son watching Scotland match in Germany ‘confident’ team will win

By Press Association
Mr Meiklejohn said he is confident Scotland will win against Hungary on Sunday (Iain Meiklejohn/PA)
A father from Edinburgh who went viral for taking his son out of school to watch the Euros in Germany has said he is “confident” Scotland will win when they play against Hungary.

Iain Meiklejohn, 48, and his 12-year-old son Aleks arrived in Frankfurt for the start of Euro 2024 and have followed the Scottish football team over the course of the tournament by travelling to German cities including Munich and Cologne.

Iain Meiklejohn with his son Aleks (Iain Meiklejohn/PA)

Scotland is to play Hungary on Sunday and Mr Meiklejohn, who is a tour guide, said he is feeling positive about his team’s chances.

“I’m feeling confident. A win gives us four points which should be enough to get through to the second round,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’m going for 1-0 Scotland!”

Mr Meiklejohn took his son out of school to attend the Euro matches and went viral on X for a message he posted on June 12, which shows an email he sent to his son’s school saying Aleks will not be attending school from June 13 until “whenever Scotland are eliminated from Euro 2024”.

The email mentioned in Mr Meiklejohn’s post which went viral (screengrab)

The email also said: “We will be going on an educational trip through Germany visiting several cities where we will study the extreme emotional highs and lows that only a Scotland fan goes through.

“I will ensure Aleks completes a report on his return in full detail.”

The post received over 6.3 million views and over 25,000 likes.

Mr Meiklejohn said: “There are literally hundreds of Scottish school kids over here enjoying the Euros.

“It’s not been an issue in the past taking him out of school for travelling reasons.”

The pair will hang their flag in the stadium on Sunday (Iain Meiklejohn/PA)

He and his son are to wear Scotland tops and kilts for the Scotland versus Hungary match and will also hang their Scottish flag in the stadium, which has the letters TTTA on it, which stands for ‘Two Teekos Tartan Army.’

Explaining the story behind the letters, he said: “My dad had the nickname ‘Teeko’ for about 70 years.

“When I came along I was naturally nicknamed ‘Wee Teeko’ (wee being the typical Scottish word for small).

“When Aleks was born Iwona (my wife) and I honoured the name by giving Aleks the middle name Teeko.

The pair have loved their time in Germany watching the Euro 2024 matches (Iain Meiklejohn/PA)

“So after three generations, he is the only ‘official’ Teeko!”

Tartan Army is the name for Scotland’s football supporters.

He added Aleks has been to 24 countries including Colombia and South Africa and travelling “broadens the mind”,  and his son will learn through being around different cultures, traditions, language and food.

He said the pair have “loved” their time in Germany so far, with highlights including match day in Cologne, where Scotland and Switzerland drew 1-1 and the general atmosphere.

“The general feeling between the Scotland fans and the locals has been superb,” he added.

He said his son has “played football ever since he could walk” and plays for Ratho United’s Under 13s team.

The duo have travelled abroad for football tournaments in the past (Iain Meiklejohn/PA)

It is not the first time the teenager has attended international football tournaments.

He has been to matches for the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil and the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, amongst others.

Lifelong football fan Mr Meiklejohn has accompanied his son of these trips, and been to several other including the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France.

The pair plan on returning home on June 24 and if Scotland get through the qualifiers, they plan on returning to Germany.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “Any unauthorised absence would be dealt with in line with the Council’s policy on this.”