Afghanistan stun Australia to shake up race to T20 World Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Afghanistan stunned Australia to shake up the battle for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, despite Pat Cummins grabbing a hat-trick for the second successive match.

Gulbadin Naib claimed four for 20, including the crucial scalp of Glenn Maxwell, to complete a 21-run victory and set up a tense final round of matches in the Super 8 pool stage.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the tournament’s leading run scorer, and Ibrahim Zadran got Afghanistan off to a good start in St Vincent as they put on 118 for the first wicket.

Marcus Stoinis broke the partnership in the 16th over when he had Gurbaz caught by David Warner for 60, Adam Zampa picking up the wickets of Zadran for 51 and Azmatullah Omarzai in the next over.

Cummins then took centre stage, dismissing Rashid Khan with the last ball of the 18th over with Karim Janat and Naib with the first two balls of the final over.

He was denied four wickets in four balls when Warner dropped a chance off Nangeyalia Kharote as Afghanistan reached 148 for six

The Australia openers could not replicate the heroics of their opposition, Travis Head departing for a third-ball duck.

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia’s Marcus Stoinis
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia’s Marcus Stoinis (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Mitch Marsh followed for 12 and David Warner for three as they slipped to 32 for three before Maxwell and Stoinis repaired the innings.

Maxwell was the only Australian who offered any resistance with 59, but once Naib dismissed them both, the innings subsided to 127 all out with Naveen-ul-Haq taking three for 20.

Australia take on India and Afghanistan face off with Bangladesh in the final pool matches with only India knowing a win will be enough to guarantee a last four spot with net run-rate possibly making the difference.