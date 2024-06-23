Andy Murray’s potential Wimbledon swansong in the air following back surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray’s potential Wimbledon swansong in the air following back surgery

By Press Association
Andy Murray has been hoping to make a final appearance at Wimbledon this summer (Steven Paston/PA)
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon fate is mired in confusion after he was prematurely ruled out of the tournament.

Governing body the ATP Tour reported on Sunday afternoon that the 37-year-old was “sadly out of Wimbledon” after undergoing back surgery on Saturday.

However, the post on X was promptly deleted and it later transpired it was posted on the back of a report in the Telegraph, which suggests Murray will be out for six weeks following a procedure on a spinal cyst.

Murray’s camp has not officially confirmed the news and the PA news agency understands the two-time Wimbledon champion will wait to see how his recovery progresses over the next few days before making a decision as his participation at SW19.

The Briton has yet to give up hope of making a farewell appearance at this year’s tournament ahead of a possible retirement after the Olympics.

But it appears highly unlikely as he went under the knife on Saturday after withdrawing from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

The Telegraph reported that Murray is set for six weeks on the sidelines following the surgery and the ATP Tour – an official source – tweeted shortly after the story broke: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

Andy Murray receives treatment
Murray went under the knife on Saturday after picking up an injury at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

However, the tweet was deleted shortly after and now Murray appears to be in a race against time to prove his fitness for the tournament which starts a week on Monday.

Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith confirmed Murray, who he has a close relationship with, is yet to decide whether he will play. Smith said during the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s final on Sunday: “I’ve seen the reports and on social media and that’s not my understanding.

“This has come from one source and had a knock-on effect, a lot of people are reporting it but that’s not my understanding.

“He obviously went through a procedure yesterday and you have to wait and see now. My understanding is no decision has been made and let’s hope for the best for Andy.”

Murray struggled from the start against Thompson at Queen’s in midweek and pulled out after only five games.

Andy Murray kisses the Wimbledon trophy
Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

The Scot described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He sought on-court treatment after three games but soon decided he could not continue.

A scan revealed he would need surgery, meaning he looks unable to recover in time for Wimbledon, with the Olympics tennis tournament starting on July 27 also appearing unlikely.

Murray has struggled with back injuries in the past, having undergone surgery in 2013, while also suffering from soreness in recent weeks.

Queen’s – a tournament he has won five times – was just his fourth event back in action following almost two months out with an ankle issue.