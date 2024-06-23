Chris Jordan takes England’s first men’s T20 hat-trick to limit USA to 115

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Jordan takes England’s first men’s T20 hat-trick to limit USA to 115

By Press Association
Chris Jordan, left, celebrates his hat-trick against the USA (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Chris Jordan took England’s first ever men’s T20 hat-trick in front of his home crowd in Barbados to put his side on course for the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The Bajan seamer produced a brilliant 19th over with four wickets in the space of five deliveries at the Kensington Oval, including Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar in successive balls.

Jordan had missed the two previous games but returned on familiar stomping ground and brought a stunning conclusion to the USA innings as they were bowled out for just 115.

His was the third hat-trick of the tournament, with Australia’s Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan but the first ever for the England men’s team.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole have both taken three in three for the women’s side.

England had already positioned themselves well for the chase, thanks in main to Adil Rashid’s wonderfully-controlled spell of two for 13 through the middle, but Jordan finished things off in spectacular style.

In all the USA went from 115 for five to 115 all out in the space of just six deliveries. Jordan was involved in each of the wickets, starting with the last ball of the 18th over as he dived to take a smart catch at long-off to see off Harmeet Singh.

That put Jordan level with former captain Eoin Morgan on 48 catches – an English record – but his crowning achievement was about to follow.

Chris Jordan, right, claimed a slice of England T20 history
With unremarkable figures of nought for 10 off his first two overs, Jordan moved in from the Joel Garner End and saw his attempted yorker to Corey Anderson lifted on the full straight to Harry Brook at long-on.

His first ball to Khan came within a whisker of clean bowling the tailender as he thrashed at fresh air. Jordan liked what he saw and went for the same again, this time tightening up just a fraction to topple the off stump.

Kenjige fared no better, smashed on the front pad as Jordan tailed one in towards middle and left the umpire with the simplest lbw decision imaginable.

The paceman could hardly have hoped for a more willing opponent than Netravalkar as he sought a slice of history, tearing down middle stump as he went full and fast.

His team-mates mobbed Jordan as he soaked up the moment and the crowd celebrated one of their own. The other wickets were spread around between Rashid and Curran, who each took two, while Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley took one apiece.