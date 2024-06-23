Chris Jordan takes England’s first men’s T20 hat-trick to limit USA to 115

Chris Jordan took England’s first ever men’s T20 hat-trick in front of his home crowd in Barbados to put his side on course for the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The Bajan seamer produced a brilliant 19th over with four wickets in the space of five deliveries at the Kensington Oval, including Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar in successive balls.

Jordan had missed the two previous games but returned on familiar stomping ground and brought a stunning conclusion to the USA innings as they were bowled out for just 115.

HAT-TRICK! 🎉🎉🎉 Incredible from Chris Jordan! 🤯 Bowled. LBW. Bowled. pic.twitter.com/dKn9aN5GM6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2024

His was the third hat-trick of the tournament, with Australia’s Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan but the first ever for the England men’s team.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole have both taken three in three for the women’s side.

England had already positioned themselves well for the chase, thanks in main to Adil Rashid’s wonderfully-controlled spell of two for 13 through the middle, but Jordan finished things off in spectacular style.

In all the USA went from 115 for five to 115 all out in the space of just six deliveries. Jordan was involved in each of the wickets, starting with the last ball of the 18th over as he dived to take a smart catch at long-off to see off Harmeet Singh.

That put Jordan level with former captain Eoin Morgan on 48 catches – an English record – but his crowning achievement was about to follow.

Chris Jordan, right, claimed a slice of England T20 history (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

With unremarkable figures of nought for 10 off his first two overs, Jordan moved in from the Joel Garner End and saw his attempted yorker to Corey Anderson lifted on the full straight to Harry Brook at long-on.

His first ball to Khan came within a whisker of clean bowling the tailender as he thrashed at fresh air. Jordan liked what he saw and went for the same again, this time tightening up just a fraction to topple the off stump.

Kenjige fared no better, smashed on the front pad as Jordan tailed one in towards middle and left the umpire with the simplest lbw decision imaginable.

The paceman could hardly have hoped for a more willing opponent than Netravalkar as he sought a slice of history, tearing down middle stump as he went full and fast.

His team-mates mobbed Jordan as he soaked up the moment and the crowd celebrated one of their own. The other wickets were spread around between Rashid and Curran, who each took two, while Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley took one apiece.