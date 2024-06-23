Paris 2024: 50-year-old Andy Macdonald joins teen duo in Team GB skateboard team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paris 2024: 50-year-old Andy Macdonald joins teen duo in Team GB skateboard team

By Press Association
Andy Macdonald has qualified for the Paris Olympics for Team GB (Skateboard GB)
Fifty-year-old former X Games ace Andy Macdonald will join teenagers Sky Brown and Lola Tambling in a Great Britain skateboard squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics that spans the age spectrum.

Macdonald reached his first semi-final of the season at the last qualifying event in Budapest on Sunday to seal his unlikely place at the Games.

The American-born Macdonald, who won eight X Games gold medals including doubles title with the great Tony Hawk in the 1990s, came out of retirement in a quest to reach Paris after watching skateboarding’s Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Macdonald, who qualifies for Team GB as a result of his Luton-born father Roderick, said: “Getting a qualification place at the Olympics is something I never thought would happen.

“It took a hundred things aligning for me to get the points needed and luckily for me, they did.”

Brown, who became Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist when she won bronze in the Japanese capital, had already all but sealed her spot by virtue of winning last year’s World Championships.

The 15-year-old underscored her potential to repeat her medal success as she swept into a second place finish in Budapest, while 16-year-old Tambling also made the cut after reaching the semi-finals.

Meanwhile Team GB will send four climbers to Paris after Erin McNeice and Molly Thompson-Smith sealed their respective places in the final squad alongside Hamish McArthur and the already-qualified Toby Roberts.