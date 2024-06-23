Niclas Fullkrug’s last-gasp header snatches Germany top spot in Group A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Niclas Fullkrug’s last-gasp header snatches Germany top spot in Group A

By Press Association
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores a late equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug scores a late equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)

Niclas Fullkrug scored in stoppage time to earn Germany a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and secure top spot in Group A.

The Swiss looked set to claim a famous victory after Dan Ndoye netted in the 28th minute, with Germany unable to create many clear-cut opportunities.

But, two minutes into time added on, David Raum sent in a fine cross from the left and fellow substitute Fullkrug met it with a perfect header into the corner of the net.

The result means Germany finish top with seven points, while Switzerland are also guaranteed to reach the last 16 in second place.

Germany stuck with the same team despite having already secured their progress, while Breel Embolo and Fabian Rieder came in for Xherdan Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas for Switzerland.

There was an early warning for the Swiss of the threat of Jamal Musiala, who ran down the right before playing in Ilkay Gundogan, with Fabian Schar getting in quickly to clear.

From the corner, Florian Wirtz had a free header but he could only direct it straight at goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring Switzerland's goal
Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring Switzerland’s goal (Nick Potts/PA)

The Swiss goalkeeper’s blushes were then spared in the 17th minute after he was beaten at his near post from 25 yards by Robert Andrich, who thought he had scored his first goal for Germany.

But a VAR review saw the effort chalked off, with Musiala adjudged to have fouled Michael Aebischer as he cleared a cross from Maximilian Mittelstadt in the build-up.

And 11 minutes later it was Switzerland’s fans celebrating after Bologna’s Ndoye met a cross from Remo Freuler with a fine volleyed finish. There was another VAR check, for offside, but this time the goal stood.

Ndoye almost scored a second immediately, this time shooting across goal and just wide of Manuel Neuer’s far post from the corner of the box.

Joshua Kimmich controls the ball
Joshua Kimmich controls the ball (Nick Potts/PA)

Germany were then dealt another blow when Jonathan Tah was shown a yellow card for a very high challenge, ruling him out of their last-16 clash.

The hosts were struggling to break down the organised and energetic Swiss. They had a couple of openings at the start of the second half but Musiala fired a sharp shot straight at Sommer and Toni Kroos sent an effort from the edge of the box well wide.

Kai Havertz then headed over before Joshua Kimmich was denied by a brilliant block from Manuel Akanji when an equaliser looked to be forthcoming.

Vargas thought he had doubled Switzerland’s lead and secured the points when he slotted beyond Neuer with six minutes left but he was denied by an offside flag.

Neuer then kept Germany in it with a fine save to keep out a curling effort from Granit Xhaka, and shortly afterwards they found the moment they had been looking for.