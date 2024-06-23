Euro 2024 day 10: Heartbreak for Scotland and concern for Barnabas Varga

Scotland’s Euro 2024 adventure is over after they conceded in the 100th minute to lose 1-0 to Hungary and suffer heartbreak in their final Group A match.

Steve Clarke’s team were eager to make history and become the first from the nation to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament, but in search of a goal that could have sent them through to the last 16, Kevin Csoboth slotted home a breakaway effort deep into stoppage time.

With Germany held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in the other Group A encounter, third-placed Hungary’s tally of three points may not be enough to keep them in the competition, although what is certain is Scotland are out.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on day 10 of Euro 2024.

So near, yet so far

Clarke had claimed pre-tournament that four points would be enough to send Scotland through and it was within grasp ahead of the second half against Hungary.

A tense clash finally sprung into life during a dramatic final quarter where Stuart Armstrong had a strong penalty appeal waved away before a curling effort from Grant Hanley was parried away by Peter Gulacsi in the 98th minute.

Scotland kept up the pressure but were hit by a ruthless counter-attack as Csoboth fired beyond Angus Gunn after excellent work by Roland Sallai to stun the Tartan Army and bring their time in Germany to an end with only one point from three matches in Group A.

Victory for Varga

Hungary were quick to dedicate their victory to forward Barnabas Varga after he sustained a worrying injury during the 68th minute of the 1-0 win.

Varga required medical attention after he was caught by Scotland goalkeeper Gunn as he punched clear a free-kick. His team-mates formed a wall around the attacker in scenes similar to Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020.

Eventually a stretcher was able to take Varga from the field and once the full-time whistle had blown, Hungary players held up the shirt of their team-mate who is said to be stable in a Stuttgart hospital.

Hosts stumble to top spot

Niclas Fullkrug secures top spot in Group A for Germany (Nick Potts/PA)

After two slick displays to open the tournament, Germany required a stoppage-time leveller against Switzerland to keep hold of top spot and secure what appears on paper a more favourable draw in the last 16.

Dan Ndoye put Switzerland into a shock lead after 28 minutes and at this point it was set to send them through as Group A leaders, which would have pitted them against the runner-up in Group C.

However, Niclas Fullkrug proved to be Germany’s super-sub with a fine header into the top corner from a cross by fellow substitute David Raum to ensure Julian Nagelsmann’s hosts go through with their unbeaten record in tact and a clash against England potentially on the horizon in the last 16.

Kane not a happy citizen!

England captain Harry Kane came out swinging on Sunday and took aim at the former internationals sticking the boot into Gareth Southgate’s faltering side.

Among the favourites to win the tournament, a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia last weekend was followed by a tepid 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, which resulted in Gary Lineker labelling the display as “s***” on his podcast.

Lineker has been one of several ex-England players to criticise the current group, but Kane hit back ahead of Tuesday’s final group clash with Slovenia.

“I would never disrespect any ex-player. All I would say is remember what it is like to wear the shirt and that their words are listened to,” Kane told a press conference.

“The bottom line is we haven’t won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is, so it is not digging anyone out. It is just the reality that they do know it is tough to play in these major tournaments.”

Picture of the day

Kevin Csoboth celebrates scoring for Hungary as they knocked Scotland out of Euro 2024 (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Post of the day

