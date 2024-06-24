The sporting weekend in pictures

Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to an end in agonising fashion with a last-gasp defeat against Hungary.

Another late goal saw Germany top Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland as the final round of pool matches began.

Chris Jordan took a hat-trick in England’s thumping win over the USA, which booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Scotland’s players show their dejection after conceding a last-minute goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chris Jordan, second right, celebrates with his England team-mates after his hat-trick (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)

Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia at the T20 World Cup (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Kevin De Bruyne, left, scores for Belgium against Romania (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull team members after winning the Spanish Grand Prix (Joan Monfort/AP)

Tommy Paul holds up the trophy after winning the title at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Yulia Putintseva won the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Sky Brown competes in the women’s skateboarding park finals at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest (Denes Erdos/AP)

Salford’s Nene Macdonald crosses the line against St Helens (Jessica Hornby/PA)

Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock on his way to victory in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Switzerland (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP)

Sha’Carri Richardson holds her goal medal after winning the 100 metres at the US Olympic trials (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

A protester is tackled by a police officer at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut (Seth Wenig/AP)