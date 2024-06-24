The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association June 24 2024, 5:03 am June 24 2024, 5:03 am Share The sporting weekend in pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6512228/the-sporting-weekend-in-pictures-7/ Copy Link Scotland’s players react to their Euro 2024 exit (Andrew Milligan/PA) Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to an end in agonising fashion with a last-gasp defeat against Hungary. Another late goal saw Germany top Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland as the final round of pool matches began. Chris Jordan took a hat-trick in England’s thumping win over the USA, which booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action. Scotland’s players show their dejection after conceding a last-minute goal (Bradley Collyer/PA) Chris Jordan, second right, celebrates with his England team-mates after his hat-trick (Ricardo Mazalan/AP) Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring against Germany (Nick Potts/PA) Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia at the T20 World Cup (Ramon Espinosa/AP) Kevin De Bruyne, left, scores for Belgium against Romania (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull team members after winning the Spanish Grand Prix (Joan Monfort/AP) Tommy Paul holds up the trophy after winning the title at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA) Yulia Putintseva won the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) Sky Brown competes in the women’s skateboarding park finals at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest (Denes Erdos/AP) Salford’s Nene Macdonald crosses the line against St Helens (Jessica Hornby/PA) Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock on his way to victory in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Switzerland (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP) Sha’Carri Richardson holds her goal medal after winning the 100 metres at the US Olympic trials (Charlie Neibergall/AP) A protester is tackled by a police officer at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut (Seth Wenig/AP) King Charles III with jockey Rossa Ryan, right, at Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)