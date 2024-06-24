On this day in 2022: Wayne Rooney steps down as Derby boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2022: Wayne Rooney steps down as Derby boss

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney left his role as derby boss in June 2022 (Nigel French/PA)
Wayne Rooney stepped down as manager of Derby after 18 months in charge on this day in 2022.

The former Manchester United and England striker joined the Rams in January 2020 as player-coach and ended the year in temporary charge when Phillip Cocu was sacked in November 2020.

Rooney announced his retirement from playing in January 2021 to become Derby’s full-time boss and navigated his way through a challenging first managerial post.

Derby went into administration at the start of the 21-22 season and were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship despite the then 36-year-old leading a spirited fight against the drop after having 21 points deducted throughout the season.

Rooney and his derby players clap the fans
Derby were relegated to League One and Rooney asked to leave the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Following Derby’s relegation, Rooney informed the club that he wanted to leave the club as Derby began to prepare for life in League One.

Rooney said: “Over the course of the summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County.

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

“My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

“Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last 18 months.

https://twitter.com/WayneRooney/status/1542180329309495296/photo/1

“I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support.

“I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.”

Since Rooney left Derby he went back to the USA and spent a season in charge of DC United before joining Birmingham but was sacked less than three months into the role.

In May 2024, Rooney was announced as the new manager of Sky Bet Championship side Plymouth.