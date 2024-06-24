Timi Max Elsnik: From Swindon and Northampton to facing England at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timi Max Elsnik: From Swindon and Northampton to facing England at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Slovenia’s Timi Max Elsnik is ready to face England (Nick Potts/PA)
Slovenia’s Timi Max Elsnik is ready to face England (Nick Potts/PA)

Timi Max Elsnik has gone from League Two loans to starting against England at Euro 2024, where the Slovenia midfielder says they will be fearless against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Tuesday’s Group C finale will be a special occasion for the 26-year-old, who came through Derby’s youth system and spent eye-opening spells with Swindon, Mansfield and Northampton.

Elsnik returned to his homeland after being released in 2019 without making a league appearance for Derby, and his form for NK Olimpija Ljubljana has seen him become a national team regular.

The midfielder scored his first international goal in March’s impressive 2-0 friendly victory against Portugal and is now eyeing an even bigger scalp against the country he used to call home.

“When I was in Swindon, no chance to envision yourself playing against England at a Euros or Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo, even scoring in that game,” Elsnik said on his former manager Gary Rowett’s ‘Breaking Lines’ podcast.

“When your career goes one path, everything is becoming normal. Maybe if someone is looking from outside (it’s different) but you go step by step, and every day it just becomes normal.

“It’s not like out of nowhere – out of Swindon, they threw me to a Portugal game. Then it would be a big shock. But when you progress like that, it just becomes part of you.”

 

Elsnik is in confident mood ahead of the Cologne clash with England.

“The main thing from the manager was just the name – don’t get caught up when you’re reading ‘England’,” said the midfielder, who has brought over the family he lodged with at Derby for the game.

“If we get caught up in that, we are in trouble. They all have two legs, like we do. Two feet. They’re humans. It doesn’t matter how much they’re worth.

“If you put them under pressure, if you’re confident in yourself, they have problems also, like we saw in the first two games.

“For us, it’s just mentality. Don’t be scared of them, like we weren’t scared of Denmark and Serbia.

“We can cause problems to everyone, especially with (Jan) Oblak. It’s easier to keep the zero behind and one point for us is most likely going to be enough.

“But on the other hand, we are hungry for goals. I think, for us, it’s the best, these type of games when the opponent is better and we can be in middle block, maybe a bit lower, and then we surprise them from the counter.

“Sometimes we have bigger problems if we are the dominant team and someone is defending lower, and then we have to create something.

“Then it’s a bit hard, and you really need special quality. But these type of games, it’s bread and butter for Slovenia. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really not scared of them.”

Slovenia have drawn both of their group games 1-1 and Elsnik says they are ready to exploit a potential weakness in England’s armoury.

Morten Hjulmand rifled home from 30 yards in last Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Denmark and it seems young Slovenia star Benjamin Sesko will be trying his luck from distance.

“England conceded outside of the box – they’re not really the best at closing down this area 20, 25 metres away from goal,” Elsnik said.

Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand celebrates his goal as England players look unhappy
Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand lasered home from distance against England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s like Adidas on purpose make balls for tournaments to be lighter, faster, just because they want attractive football and the goals you see they’re unbelievable.

“It’s always like this, like in South Africa, Jabulani, in Brazil, in the last World Cup. It’s like they make special kind of balls, and they produce more spectacular goals.

“You can really shoot this one from 30 metres, and if you hit it well the keeper has small chances.

“Sesko is always looking for the opportunities, and he’s definitely going to try to score against England.”