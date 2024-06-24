England spinner Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in an over for Worcestershire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England spinner Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in an over for Worcestershire

By Press Association
Spectators at New Road witnessed Shoaib Bashir get hit for 38 runs during day two of Worcestershire’s Vitality County Championship Division One match with Surrey (David Davies/PA)
England spinner Shoaib Bashir endured an over to forget after he went for 38 runs during day two of Worcestershire’s Vitality County Championship Division One match with Surrey.

Fellow international Dan Lawrence did the majority of the damage with five consecutive sixes in a scintillating onslaught at New Road.

Bashir, who only joined Worcestershire on loan from Somerset earlier this month, had toiled away through 37 overs for two for 137 before he attempted to wrap up Surrey’s innings midway through the afternoon session.

With Surrey on 437 for nine, Lawrence had other ideas and launched two sumptuous maximums down the ground before a third was carried over the boundary rope, which left Bashir hunched over in disbelief.

Worst was to follow for the rookie off-spinner, who impressed during England’s 4-1 series defeat in India, when a pair of floated up deliveries were also swatted away by Lawrence.

The Surrey batter was denied a place in the history books when the sixth ball of Bashir’s over was sent down for five wides.

Bashir, in only his 12th first-class match, overstepped with his next delivery, while Lawrence took only a single before the carnage ended when Dan Worrell nobly blocked out the last ball of a 38-run over.

It made it the joint-most expensive over in County Championship history along with the 38 conceded by Alex Tudor for Surrey against Lancashire in 1998, where Andrew Flintoff hit 34.

Bashir was subsequently replaced to finish with two for 162 off 38 overs before Lawrence was out for 175 when Ben Allison had him caught by Jake Libby to dismiss Surrey for 490.