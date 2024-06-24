England spinner Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in an over for Worcestershire

England spinner Shoaib Bashir endured an over to forget after he went for 38 runs during day two of Worcestershire’s Vitality County Championship Division One match with Surrey.

Fellow international Dan Lawrence did the majority of the damage with five consecutive sixes in a scintillating onslaught at New Road.

Bashir, who only joined Worcestershire on loan from Somerset earlier this month, had toiled away through 37 overs for two for 137 before he attempted to wrap up Surrey’s innings midway through the afternoon session.

DAN LAWRENCE HAS JUST TAKEN 38 OFF AN OVER pic.twitter.com/QCzsWNaRUI — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 24, 2024

With Surrey on 437 for nine, Lawrence had other ideas and launched two sumptuous maximums down the ground before a third was carried over the boundary rope, which left Bashir hunched over in disbelief.

Worst was to follow for the rookie off-spinner, who impressed during England’s 4-1 series defeat in India, when a pair of floated up deliveries were also swatted away by Lawrence.

The Surrey batter was denied a place in the history books when the sixth ball of Bashir’s over was sent down for five wides.

Bashir, in only his 12th first-class match, overstepped with his next delivery, while Lawrence took only a single before the carnage ended when Dan Worrell nobly blocked out the last ball of a 38-run over.

It made it the joint-most expensive over in County Championship history along with the 38 conceded by Alex Tudor for Surrey against Lancashire in 1998, where Andrew Flintoff hit 34.

Bashir was subsequently replaced to finish with two for 162 off 38 overs before Lawrence was out for 175 when Ben Allison had him caught by Jake Libby to dismiss Surrey for 490.