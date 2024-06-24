UEFA says ‘no delay’ in treating Hungary forward Barnabas Varga after criticism

UEFA says there was “no delay” in providing treatment to Hungary’s Barnabas Varga during their Euro 2024 match against Scotland following criticism.

Hungary players quickly signalled the 29-year-old Ferencvaros forward was in trouble after his collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and, after six minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the field on a stretcher while sheets were held up to shield him from view.

The Hungarian football federation later confirmed Varga had broken several facial bones and suffered a concussion. He is now set to undergo surgery.

Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai criticised the emergency response to his team-mate’s injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Varga’s team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai criticised the time he felt it took for treatment to be provided, but tournament organisers UEFA issued a response on Monday.

“We would like to clarify that the intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures,” a UEFA spokesperson said.

“The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital.

“The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures. There was no delay in the treatment of, and assistance to, the player.”

On Monday afternoon, Scotland goalkeeper Gunn posted on social media: “Relieved to see that Barnabas Varga, the Hungarian forward, is in a stable condition and wish him a speedy and full recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in the very near future.”

Kevin Csoboth scored a dramatic added-time winner for Hungary to knock Scotland out of Euro 2024.