Emma Raducanu sure ‘good things going to happen’ after rekindling love of tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu sure ‘good things going to happen’ after rekindling love of tennis

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu, pictured, will face Sloane Stephens in Eastbourne (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Emma Raducanu, pictured, will face Sloane Stephens in Eastbourne (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Emma Raducanu is confident “good things are 100 per cent going to happen” after rekindling her love of tennis ahead of returning to Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old will continue preparations for the All England Club by taking on fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday in the first round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Raducanu has struggled with form and injuries since triumphing at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier in 2021 and missed last year’s grass-court season following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

She admits her passion for competing is the highest it has been “for a long, long time” as she works her way back towards the top 100.

“I’m just really into it at the moment. I just love the sport, I love tennis,” said Raducanu.

“It’s taken over me and I’ve really rekindled a light in the fire inside of me.

“I’m really grateful to have this feeling again because it’s something that I feel I’ve been missing in a way for the last few years and I haven’t felt this good about my tennis – just excited about it and passionate – for a long, long time.

“Now it’s really comforting for me because I’m way less focused on the result because I know with the way I’m training, the way I’m competing and fighting on the court, good things are 100 per cent going to happen.

“I have full faith and belief in that now and I can say it and mean it at the same time, rather than just saying it.”

Raducanu recently reached the semi-finals of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, where she was beaten by British number one Katie Boulter.

After opting to skip the French Open, she has been handed a wild card for Wimbledon and feels performing on home soil provides additional motivation for all British players.

“I have a big joy for playing in the UK, I missed it last year, obviously, and it’s nice – you kind of forget the feeling,” said Raducanu.

“I think you would push your body further to play over this period of time.

“I think all of us (British players) really live for it, we come alive, we put our clay shoes in the bin pretty early and then get on the grass.

“We do push ourselves more for this and understand the implications that may or may not come with it.”