Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky hits match-winning 106 for England Under-19s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky hits match-winning 106 for England Under-19s

By Press Association
Rocky Flintoff starred with the bat for England Under-19s against a Young Lions Invitational XI (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rocky Flintoff starred with the bat for England Under-19s against a Young Lions Invitational XI (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rocky Flintoff hit a match-winning 106 as England Under-19s chased down 288 to beat a Young Lions Invitational XI by two wickets at Loughborough.

The 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew hit eight fours and three sixes in a 111-ball innings which steered his side to victory after they lost both openers in the first five overs.

Flintoff and Charlie Allison put on 81 for the fifth wicket as they eased the Under-19s back into a game which was rapidly slipping away from them.

They had come together at 52 for four in the 12th over and the partnership remained intact until Allison was caught by Travis Holland off the bowling of Archie Vaughan, the 18-year-old son of former England captain Michael, for 56 with the score on 133 for five.

When Flintoff was finally caught by James Dunn, England needed only 14 more runs to win and Harry Moore, who finished on an unbeaten 45, and Tazeem Ali duly obliged to see them over the line.

Earlier, Vaughan had top-scored for the Lions with 85 from 83 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

Batting at four, he arrived at the wicket to join Kesh Fonseka, who made 54, with the score on 102 for two and departed at 281 for nine as his side were dismissed for 288 with 11 balls to spare.