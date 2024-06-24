Declan Rice wary of Slovenia challenge as England look to bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Rice wary of Slovenia challenge as England look to bounce back

By Press Association
Declan Rice is not underestimating Slovenia (Adam Davy/PA)
Declan Rice is not underestimating Slovenia (Adam Davy/PA)

Declan Rice wants England to move on from their slow start at Euro 2024 – but warned next opponents Slovenia will be out to “shock the world”.

England play their last Group C fixture in Cologne on Tuesday night knowing victory will see them progress to the last 16 in top spot.

In all likelihood, Gareth Southgate’s side will qualify even if they slip to a narrow defeat to Slovenia, who – at 57th – are the lowest ranked side in England’s group.

Despite taking four points from their opening two games, England’s performances have been criticised, especially the display in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Denmark.

“Tomorrow is a chance for us as a group to bounce back from the other night,” Rice said on the eve of the clash at RheinEnergieStadion.

“That’s the beauty of football. You always get another chance to go again and tomorrow night we have that chance to put that game behind us and move forward in a positive way.”

England have never lost to Slovenia, who are seeking their first ever win at a European Championship having qualified for just the second time as an independent nation.

After drawing their opening two games in Germany, a maiden victory for Matjaz Kek’s side would see them through to the knockout stages.

England will be heavy favourites but Rice knows they will have to be at their best to avoid what would be one of the most surprising results in the tournament’s history.

“I’ve watched Slovenia, their first two group games, and they’ve actually been really, really good,” he added.

England’s Declan Rice during a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land in Blankenhain
England’s Declan Rice during a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land in Blankenhain (Adam Davy/PA)

“They have a lot of strong players, really fast. Obviously the main talking point, (Benjamin) Sesko, the boy who plays up front. He’s been a massive target for clubs around Europe.

“Tomorrow is going to be really tough. When you play teams like Slovenia, you know what you are going to get.

“They are going to come at us, they are going to want to win the game, they are going to want to shock the world.”