England spinner Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in an over for Worcestershire

England spinner Shoaib Bashir endured an over to forget after he went for 38 runs during day two of Worcestershire’s Vitality County Championship Division One match with Surrey.

Fellow international Dan Lawrence did the majority of the damage with five consecutive sixes as Bashir equalled the most expensive over in the history of English first-class cricket.

Lawrence went on to make a career-best 175 as Surrey hit a first-innings total of 490 and he took two wickets as Worcestershire slumped to 147 for seven.

Paul Walter and Matt Critchley helped dig Essex out of trouble against Durham with a 129-run partnership.

Durham’s fast-bowling attack had restricted the hosts to 120 for four in response to 587, but Walter hit an unbeaten 80 alongside Critchley’s 51 not out.

They trail by 338 runs with Ollie Robinson boosting his England Test hopes with 198 as the visitors secured maximum batting points.

Josh Bohannon and Luke Wells put on a record stand of 312 for Lancashire as they lead Kent by 158 runs in the first innings.

Lancashire batted through two full sessions without losing a wicket before Kent struck quickly and Beyers Swanepoel had their best figures with two for 61.

Bohannon was unbeaten on 182 while Wells hit exactly 150 as the visitors closed on 402 for four.

Tom Abell’s century led a strong response for Somerset in their clash against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Abell finished unbeaten on 105 and shared a 157-run third-wicket partnership with Tom Lammonby (87), before adding a further unbroken stand of 67 with James Rew as Somerset closed on 293 for four in reply to 360.

STUMPS: Day two began with Kasey Aldridge taking his fifth wicket but was dominated by Toms. Firstly Lammonby, then Abell. 🏏 Tom Lammonby 87 (173)🏏 Tom Abell 105* (205)#NOTvSOM#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/hLRviEl9IH — Somerset Cricket 🏆 (@SomersetCCC) June 24, 2024

Keith Barker took a five-wicket haul to give Hampshire the upper hand against Warwickshire.

He bagged six for 74 alongside Kyle Abbott’s three for 64 as Warwickshire were dismissed for 254 and Hampshire built on their lead in the second innings to close on 88 for two.

In Division Two, Peter Handscomb continued his fine form for Leicester with 92 runs in a tough test against leaders Sussex.

The Australian took his tally to 640 runs in this season’s Championship, but the Foxes lost their final four wickets for 18 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne hit 93 for Glamorgan (Adam Davy/PA)

Sean Hunt finished with four wickets and after electing not to enforce the follow-on, Sussex lead by 233 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 93 as Glamorgan reached close on 390 for eight at Cardiff to lead by 111 runs in response to Northamptonshire’s 279 first-innings total.

Kiran Carlson made 71 and Chris Cooke scored 58 for Glamorgan while Luke Procter’s three for 36 was the best return for the visitors.

Derbyshire opener Luis Reece posted a maiden Lord’s hundred against Middlesex.

The 33-year-old shared a third-wicket stand of 111 with Wayne Madsen and brought up his century from 176 balls to reach stumps unbeaten on 123.

Derbyshire closed on 308 for four, trailing by 125 after Middlesex totalled 433 in their first innings.

Yet another fabulous day at @ScarboroCricket ❤️ See you tomorrow! 👋 pic.twitter.com/FgJOWEEWxo — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 24, 2024

Yorkshire maintained their advantage over Gloucester as both sides shone with the ball in Scarborough.

The hosts began the day on 348 for three but were bowled out for 456 and, despite a promising start, Gloucester slipped from 128 for two to 158 for six in their response.

Gloucestershire ended the day on 168 for seven, 288 runs behind.