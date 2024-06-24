Kylian Mbappe ‘raring to go’ against Poland, says France boss Didier Deschamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylian Mbappe ‘raring to go’ against Poland, says France boss Didier Deschamps

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe could feature against Poland wearing a protective mask (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Kylian Mbappe could feature against Poland wearing a protective mask (Hassan Ammar/AP)

France boss Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is “raring to go” as Les Bleus look to kick-start their Euro 2024 campaign against already-eliminated Poland in their final Group D game on Tuesday.

Mbappe sustained a broken nose in his side’s opening win over Austria and sat out the goalless draw against the Netherlands, and will have to play in a special protective mask.

The 25-year-old showed no ill-effects when he scored twice in a specially arranged friendly against a Paderborn under-21 line-up over the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe wears a protective mask
Mbappe is determined to play against Poland despite a broken nose (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Deschamps expressed delight at Mbappe’s progress following the injury but must make a judgement on whether to risk his star man ahead of the knockout stages.

“It’s getting better every day,” Deschamps said at his pre-match press conference on Monday. “He wants to play tomorrow, he’s raring to go. He wanted to play against the Netherlands and he wants to play tomorrow.

“The mask is not restrictive but it limits your vision a little. The technology has improved and it allows us to have the thinnest masks possible. You have to get used to it.”

France are neck-and-neck with the Netherlands in the fight to finish on top of the group despite struggling to get started with just one goal – an own goal – from their first two games.

But Deschamps issued a blunt message to critics of his side’s performances back home, insisting: “You can make whatever comments you want.

“If people don’t like what they see, they can change the channel. It’s easy at home. What is annoying is not having scored against the Netherlands after having had so many chances.”

France will start as favourites to finish the job against a Poland team whose fate was the first to be sealed after successive defeats to the Netherlands and Austria.

But Deschamps will take nothing for granted, saying: “They (Poland) had a very good match against the Netherlands.

“We will see if they will have the same players, but I know the Polish team will be very motivated, and very dangerous from set-plays.”

Poland have struggled without the impact of their talismanic record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, who missed the opening loss to the Dutch then appeared as a late substitute against Austria.

Robert Lewandowski
Poland great Robert Lewandowski has put retirement talk on hold (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Lewandowski is more likely to have a role against France and the striker, who turns 36 in August, dismissed suggestions that he might be ready to call time on his international career.

“Tomorrow is not my last game,” Lewandowski told reporters. “I will be 36 soon. I still have that fire inside of me and nobody outside can affect my decision.

“One day I will wake up and maybe think it is time to retire but today I feel this team has a future. It has not been easy but that doesn’t mean we can’t come back much stronger in the future.”