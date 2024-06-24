Italy score late equaliser against Croatia to advance to Euro 2024 last 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Italy score late equaliser against Croatia to advance to Euro 2024 last 16

By Press Association
Lazio forward Mattia Zaccagni (20) struck a dramatic goal to send Italy into the last 16 of Euro 2024 (Petr David Josek/AP)
Mattia Zaccagni came off the bench to fire a superb equaliser in the last minute of added-time and snatch Italy a 1-1 draw with Croatia to send the holders through to the knockout stage of Euro 2024.

Just moments after seeing his second-half penalty saved, Luka Modric fired Croatia ahead from close range in the 55th minute.

Italy looked to be left to rely on other results to progress as one of the best third-placed teams before Lazio winger Zaccagni curled home a superb strike in the eighth minute of stoppage-time.

Croatia were well beaten by Spain in their opening Group B game and then conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Albania, which left them facing an uphill task to reach the knockout stage.

Zlatko Dalic’s side started brightly, with Luka Sucic sending a rising 25-yard drive towards the top corner which Gianluigi Donnarumma pushed away at full stretch.

Italy, looking to recover from their own defeat by Spain, went close when a header from Genoa striker Mateo Retegui was deflected wide off Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Azzurri threatened again just before the half-hour mark after Nicolo Barella clipped over a cross from the right which floated through the six-yard box to Inter team-mate Alessandro Bastoni, and the defender’s powerful header was tipped over by Dominik Livakovic.

The Croatia keeper was soon called into action again as he got down to save a low 20-yard effort from Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Croatia were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute following a VAR review for handball by Italy substitute Davide Frattesi, only just sent on at the start of the second half, after Dutch referee Danny Makkelie had checked the pitchside monitor.

Modric’s spot-kick, though, was saved by Donnarumma low down to his left.

The Croatia fans behind the goal, however, were soon celebrating when Modric slammed home a rebound after Donnarumma had produced another fine reaction stop from Ante Budimir at point-blank range – which saw the 38-year-old Real Madrid midfielder become the oldest scorer in the tournament’s history.

Croatia’s Luka Modric scores against Italy at Euro 2024
Luka Modric scored from close range to give Croatia the lead, just moments after seeing his penalty saved (Sergei Grits/AP)

Centre-back Bastoni almost produced a swift response but headed over from a corner as Croatia continued to hold a strong defensive line despite being pressed deep.

Federico Chiesa was played into the right side of the Croatia penalty area and sent a low cross through the six-yard box, where Gianluca Scamacca was just not able to get a final touch.

Just when it seemed Croatia had done enough, Italy struck in the last minute of added time when Riccardo Calafiori played in Zaccagni on the overlap down the left – and the Lazio frontman curled a sublime effort into the top right corner.

The dramatic finish sees Italy finish second behind group winners Spain, who beat Albania 1-0 in Dusseldorf

Croatia, who have two points, must wait on other results to see if they can qualify for the last 16.