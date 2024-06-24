Euro 2024 day 11: England qualify for round of 16 as Spain stay perfect

England have qualified for the round of 16 at Euro 2024 after Spain beat Albania 1-0 in Group B.

Ferran Torres’ 13th-minute strike was the difference to maintain Spain’s 100 per cent record in the tournament so far and send Gareth Southgate’s side through to the knockouts.

The result means England will reach the last 16 as at least one of the best third-placed teams ahead of their clash with Slovenia on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Italy’s Mattia Zaccagni broke Croatian hearts in the other Group B fixture after his late strike cancelled out Luka Modric’s goal to send his side through to the knockout phase.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day 11 of the European Championship.

England through

Into the last 16 👊 Monday's results mean the #ThreeLions are guaranteed a place in the #EURO2024 knockout stages. pic.twitter.com/okteasDgMW — England (@England) June 24, 2024

Gareth Southgate’s side are officially through to the last 16 of the tournament with a game to spare following Spain’s victory against Albania.

England finish the group stage of their campaign on Tuesday against Slovenia having already accumulated four points in their first two games.

A win against Slovenia will see England win Group C but they still could finish top if they draw and Denmark fail to beat Serbia.

An England draw and a Danish victory means they will be split for first and second place on goal difference.

Spain’s victory also ensured that the Netherlands and France reach the knockouts.

Zaccagni’s stunner

WOW! 😮 Mattia Zaccagni equalises right at the death for Italy who now qualify through to the round of 16! 🇮🇹#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #CROITA pic.twitter.com/MyNiDgoCmE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 24, 2024

Zaccagni provided the drama as he sent Italy into the knockout stages with a late equaliser.

Croatia captain Luka Modric went from zero to hero as he scored just seconds after having a penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper saved Modric’s low strike by palming the ball away but Croatia quickly regained possession and their attack saw Ante Budimir’s flicked effort saved by Donnarumma before Modric blasted the rebound into the roof of the net.

The captain’s goal looked set to send Croatia into the last 16 but a late break saw Zaccagni hit a brilliant curling effort into the top corner with seconds on the clock to send the defending champions through.

100 per cent for Spain

Ferran Torres exquisitely finishes off a superb Spanish move and they lead in Dusseldorf! 🇪🇸#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ESPALB pic.twitter.com/6DGfiJmZii — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 24, 2024

Spain finished their group stage campaign in style with three wins from three in Group B.

Having already secured qualification, head coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes in Monday’s clash against Albania, with Aymeric Laporte the only player to survive from the Italian victory.

They rounded off a dominant start to the tournament thanks to a cool, low finish from Torres in the 13th minute to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Varga on the mend

A @KlinikumStutt-ban sikeres műtéten esett át Varga Barnabás hétfő délután. A intézmény arcsérülésekre szakosodott orvosainak tájékoztatása szerint a beavatkozás komplikációmentes volt, így a @Fradi_HU támadója szerdán már el is hagyhatja a kórházat. #csakegyutt #magyarok pic.twitter.com/Fm34I5co8M — MLSZ (@MLSZhivatalos) June 24, 2024

Barnabas Varga has had a “successful operation” on the injury he sustained against Scotland on Sunday night, the Hungarian Football Federation confirmed.

The 29-year-old Ferencvaros forward was involved in a collision with Angus Gunn and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher while sheets shielded him from view.

After confirming Varga had broken several facial bones and suffered a concussion, the Hungarian Football Federation issued a positive update that he has undergone surgery and will be discharged on Wednesday.

A statement on X read: “Barnabas Varga underwent a successful operation in Klinikum Stuttgart on Monday afternoon.

“According to the institution’s doctors specialising in facial injuries, the intervention was uncomplicated, so the Ferencvaros attacker can leave the hospital on Wednesday.”

Picture of the Day

England fans play football in front of Cologne Cathedral ahead of Tuesday’s game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Post of the Day

Who’s up next?

France v Poland – BBC One 1700

Netherlands v Austria – BBC Two 1700

England v Slovenia – ITV1 2000

Denmark v Serbia – ITV4 2000