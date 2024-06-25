Euro 2024 day 12: England out to prove critics wrong against Slovenia

Having already secured qualification to the last 16, England finish their group campaign against Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate’s side are guaranteed a spot in the knockouts following Spain’s win against Albania on Monday.

Denmark and Serbia are also in action in Group C, while in Group D France face Poland and the Netherlands take on Austria.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look ahead to day 12 of the European Championships.

England aiming to improve

England will be aiming to improve on their performances so far (Bradley Collyer/PA)

With a spot in the last 16 already under their belts, Southgate will be hoping for an improved performance when his side come up against Slovenia.

Monday’s result means England are guaranteed to be one of the best-placed third teams if they do not finish in the top two of Group C.

After a flat 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening game, England settled for a 1-1 draw against Denmark after struggling to impose themselves.

Their performances so far have led to widespread criticism, with former England captains Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer among the most vocal critics, but Southgate is expecting his side to deliver on Tuesday.

He said: “We have had time on the training pitch and plenty of discussions with the players. Obviously whatever I say is fairly irrelevant. We have to go and produce it on the pitch.

“We’re very clear on where we need to be better. We haven’t hidden from that. I think we have a pretty open dialogue – the players, staff – and we’re all on the same page on that.

“The route forward was pretty simple to highlight. Of course, then we’ve got to go and deliver and I’m expecting that we will do that tomorrow.”

Mbappe returns?

Kylian Mbappe is “raring to go” according to Didier Deschamps (Adam Davy/PA)

France boss Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is “raring to go” as his side prepare to face already-eliminated Poland in Group D.

The Real Madrid forward was sidelined during the goalless draw against the Netherlands on Friday after sustaining a broken nose in their opening match against Austria.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will be involved on Tuesday, where he will have to wear a special mask if he plays.

Deschamps said at his pre-match press conference: “It’s getting better every day. He wants to play tomorrow, he’s raring to go. He wanted to play against the Netherlands and he wants to play tomorrow.

“The mask is not restrictive but it limits your vision a little. The technology has improved and it allows us to have the thinnest masks possible. You have to get used to it.”

100 per cent for Spain

Spain finished their group stage campaign in style with three wins from three in Group B.

Having already secured qualification, head coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes in Monday’s clash against Albania, with Aymeric Laporte the only player to survive from the victory over Italy.

They rounded off a dominant start to the tournament thanks to a cool, low finish from Ferran Torres in the 13th minute to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Spain’s 1-0 victory was also well received by England, France and the Netherlands, whose progress into the knockouts was secured.

Zaccagni’s stunner

Mattia Zaccagni provided the drama as he sent Italy into the knockout stages with a late equaliser.

Croatia captain Luka Modric went from zero to hero as he scored just seconds after having a penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper saved Modric’s low strike by palming the ball away but Croatia quickly regained possession and their attack saw Ante Budimir’s flicked effort saved by Donnarumma before Modric blasted the rebound into the roof of the net.

The captain’s goal looked set to send Croatia into the last 16 but a late break saw Zaccagni hit a brilliant curling effort into the top corner with seconds on the clock to send the defending champions through after a 1-1 draw.

Picture of the Day

England fans play football in front of Cologne Cathedral ahead of Tuesday’s game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Post of the Day

Who’s up next?

France v Poland – BBC One 1700

Netherlands v Austria – BBC Two 1700

England v Slovenia – ITV1 2000

Denmark v Serbia – ITV4 2000