Andy Murray Wimbledon legacy assured despite absence through injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray Wimbledon legacy assured despite absence through injury

By Press Association
Andy Murray will not compete at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray will not compete at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nothing is ever simple where Andy Murray is concerned.

Even the Scot’s participation in what was likely to be his final Wimbledon has developed into a ‘will he, won’t he’ saga amid conflicting reports about his chances of returning from back surgery in time.

All England Club chiefs are still on stand-by to honour the two-time champion, who is expected to confirm his retirement at some time this summer.

Andy Murray's Wimbledon record
(PA Graphics)

It remains to be seen if that decision has been hastened by the back injury he suffered at Queen’s Club prior to his second-round match against Jordan Thompson.

Ever the competitor, despite having lost “strength and coordination” in his right leg, the 37-year-old attempted to play the match, eventually being forced to calling it a day after five painful games.

“In hindsight I wish I hadn’t gone on there because it was pretty awkward for everyone,” he admitted afterwards in typically dry style.

But this, remember, is a man who has been competing at the top of elite sport for the past few years with a metal hip, having been struck down in his prime – and as world number one – with a debilitating condition.

Andy Murray celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon title in 2016
Andy Murray celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon title in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

The real pity is injuries have likely robbed Murray, and British tennis, the chance of a proper send-off.

We will instead have to bask in the memory of that glorious afternoon of Sunday, July 7 2013, when Murray overcame Novak Djokovic to become Britain’s first Wimbledon champion in 76 years, and the win over Milos Raonic three years later for title number two.

Murray’s Wimbledon record of 61 wins and 13 defeats put him ninth in the all-time list, between Rafael Nadal and Jimmy Connors.

But the statistics could never tell the whole dramatic story, stretching back to his first Wimbledon in 2005 when the teenage wild card went two sets up against former finalist David Nalbandian only for cramp to set in and an eventual defeat in five.

Andy Murray suffered injury at Queen's– Day Five – The Queen’s Club
Andy Murray suffered a back injury at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Three years later he would come back from two sets down to beat Richard Gasquet in the kind of match that would go on to encapsulate his career.

It was on Centre Court 12 months later, under the roof for the first time, that Murray squeezed past Stan Wawrinka in five in the first of many late-night epics.

Then there were the tears of 2012 after reaching his first final, and taking the first set off Roger Federer, only to go down 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 to the Swiss master.

So Murray’s Wimbledon legacy is assured. What remains unclear is whether he can add one last chapter.