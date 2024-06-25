Football rumours: Man Utd to meet release clause for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

What the papers say

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United are expected to meet the 40 million euros (£33.9 million) release clause for 23-year-old Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

United plan to fund Zirkzee’s signing by selling 22-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, reports i Sport, with Italian clubs Juventus, Lazio and Napoli in the race to sign the £30m-rated player.

Mason Greenwood was on loan at Getafe last season (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Liverpool Echo also reports that the Old Trafford giants will make another bid to sign 21-year-old England defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

Social media round-up

🔵⚪️ Olympique Marseille are prepared to complete the first signing for de Zerbi: Lilian Brassier. Deal imminent with Brest, here we go coming soon. pic.twitter.com/8lAUEzHSRY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

🔵🇪🇸 Chelsea are ahead of Bayern for Marc Guiu as they presented specific project for his development at the club. Chelsea and Barça (new deal proposal), waiting on player final decision. ↪️🔴 Bayern, pushing for Chido Obi Martin who also has new deal proposal from Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/rUV3rtTQlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: Napoli will consider offers in the region of 100m euros (£85 million) for the 25-year-old Nigeria striker, says Calciomercato.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could be on the market (Mike Egerton/PA)

Archie Gray: Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Leeds’ teenage England Under-21 midfielder, writes Bild.

Jonathan David: Tottenham have commenced talks with representatives for the 24-year-old Lille and Canada forward, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, according to Football Insider.