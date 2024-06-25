Ryan Reynolds dismisses talk of Wrexham playing League One game in United States

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Reynolds dismisses talk of Wrexham playing League One game in United States

By Press Association
Ryan Reynolds has denied talks have taken place about moving Wrexham’s League One match against Birmingham next season to the US (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has denied talks have taken place about his team playing a League One fixture against Birmingham in the United States.

It was reported on Monday that Birmingham, another club under American ownership, had asked the EFL for permission to play the Welsh club in the USA, but that the request had been rejected.

The reports prompted some angry responses from Wrexham fans, including one who said such a move would go against the guiding principles set out by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney when they took over the club.

Reynolds replied to that message on X, writing: “I agree. And that’s why there have been no talks.”

Sources close to the EFL said they were unaware of any formal approach on this matter.

Birmingham were not immediately available for comment. The 2024-25 EFL fixtures will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Football’s world governing body FIFA is reviewing the rules on playing domestic matches overseas.

La Liga says it is reviving efforts to play games in the USA, but Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in April his competition had “no plans” to do that.

Since then, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has said he is “determined” to play a Premier League match in New York.