Mercedes told no criminal offence committed over Lewis Hamilton ‘sabotage’ email

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes after this season (Joan Monfort/AP)
Mercedes have been told no criminal offences were committed after the British-based Formula One team called on police to investigate an anonymous email which claimed Lewis Hamilton’s car was being “sabotaged”.

Speaking at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, team principal Toto Wolff vowed to go “full force” in response to the correspondence – said to be sent by a disgruntled Mercedes staff member – titled “a potential death warrant for Lewis”.

The email, addressed to Wolff, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, as well as other major players in the paddock, arrived on June 10, a day after the Canadian Grand Prix – a race where Hamilton was overtaken by team-mate George Russell on the penultimate lap.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff criticised “conspiracy theorists” (David Davies/PA)

Mercedes reported the note to authorities 48 hours later.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “Northamptonshire Police received a report on June 12 regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team.

“No criminal offences were found to have been committed however advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive.”

It is understood the Silver Arrows have been urged to report any similar correspondence to the police.

The email accused Wolff of being “vindictive” and said the Austrian, 52, “is doing everything possible to get back at him (Hamilton)” for electing to quit Mercedes for Ferrari.

(PA Graphics)

Speaking last Friday, Wolff, who is adamant the email did not originate from within his own organisation, called on “lunatic conspiracy theorists” to “see a shrink” if they think the team is working against Hamilton.

And following Sunday’s race in Spain, which saw Hamilton finally end his losing streak to Russell – out-qualifying his fellow Briton and then taking his first podium of the season – Wolff re-iterated his stance.

He said: “These conspiracy theorists, I have zero respect for, because they have no brain. We want a car that wins races and championships and who doesn’t get that should be watching another sport.

“It’s good to see that Lewis has had a great weekend, because it has been a while that he has been on the receiving end and strategy has worked against him.

“But today it went in his favour so I am happy we have that podium for him because it has been a while.”